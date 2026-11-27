C4 Industries, the French group founded by Pascal Cagni, has made a firm offer to acquire Lalique SA The project would secure the long-term future of the Maison and bring Lalique back under French ownership Silvio Denz, who has led the revival of Lalique since 2008, is now preparing the handover of the company

Zurich/Paris - Lalique Group announces today that it has entered into exclu-sive negotiations with C4 Industries for the proposed sale of Lalique SA. C4 Industries, the French group founded by Pascal Cagni, a native of Alsace, has granted Lalique Group a put option: should Lalique Group so decide, C4 undertakes to acquire 100% of the shares of Lalique SA.

The project would notably comprise the manufacture in Wingen-sur-Moder, where Lalique crystal has been made since 1922, the teams in Paris, the boutiques worldwide and the Château Hochberg hotel and restaurant. Lalique Group's other activities are not included, in particular Lalique Parfums and the hospitality businesses (Villa René Lalique, Villa Florhof, Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, The Glenturret and The Aberturret Estate House). They would remain with Lalique Group, in which Silvio Denz is majority shareholder.

Silvio Denz and Lalique Group acquired Lalique in 2008, at a difficult time, and have since restored it to its rank among the great houses of France. Having recently turned seventy, Silvio Denz has chosen to settle the question of his succession himself.

"Lalique has been at the heart of my working life for eighteen years," he said. "I want to be certain that it is in the right hands for the decades to come. C4 understands craftsmanship and thinks in generations. With this group and with a founder who comes from Alsace, Lalique would come home."

Lalique would join C4 Manufactures, the division of C4 dedicated to the Art of fine living. It brings together three historic houses holding the 'Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant' label: Maison Lelièvre (fabrics, wall coverings, be-spoke rugs), the Faïencerie de Gien (tableware, gifting, decorative objects) and Duvivier Canapés (sofas, arm-chairs and furniture). C4 Manufactures employs over 400 people, operates three production sites and a logistics centre in France, and is present in more than 45 countries. Its shareholders are exclusively the founding family and management, with no fixed exit horizon.

Within C4 Manufactures, Lalique would find new avenues for growth alongside the group's other houses. Silvio Denz and Lalique Group would continue to work hand in hand with Pascal Cagni and C4 Manufactures, in particular on Lalique fragrances and in hospitality.

Pascal Cagni, President of C4 Industries, said: "Lalique is one of the most beautiful signatures of the French art of fine living, rich in unique savoir-faire preserved for over a century. Born in Alsace, I know how much this house draws its strength from its roots, and how much it contributes to the renown of its region. There would be no Lalique without Alsace: we want the crystal born in Wingen-sur-Moder, crafted by the hands of its master glassmakers, to continue to illuminate the world's most beautiful living spaces."

As required by French law, the employee representatives of Lalique SA will be informed and consulted. Completion could take place in early 2027, subject to this consultation and to customary conditions. The financial terms are not disclosed.

Lalique Group

Lalique Group is a niche player in the creation, development, marketing and global distribution of luxury goods. Its business areas comprise perfumes, cosmetics, crystal, jewellery, and lifestyle accessories, along with art, gastronomy and hospitality as well as single malt whisky. Founded in 2000, the company has its headquarters in Zurich. The Lalique brand, from which the Group derives its name, was created in Paris in 1888 by the master glassmaker and jewellery designer René Lalique.

Further information is available at: lalique

C4 Manufactures

C4 Manufactures is the division of C4 Industries dedicated to the Art of fine living. It brings together three houses holding the 'Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant' (EPV) label, which design and manufacture in France: Maison Lelièvre (fabrics, wall coverings and bespoke rugs), the Faïencerie de Gien (tableware, gifting and decorative objects) and Duvivier Canapés (bespoke sofas and cabinetmaking). Maison Lelièvre and the Faïencerie de Gien are members of the Comité Colbert. The group employs over 400 people, operates three manufacturing facilities and a logistics centre in France, and is present in over 45 countries, through its retail outlets and showrooms in France, and internationally via a network of agents and distributors.

Addresses:

Maison Lelièvre: 13 rue du Mail (Paris 2nd) Faïencerie de Gien: 18 rue de l'Arcade (Paris 8th), 13 rue Jacob (Paris 6th), Rue des Sablons 1, 1000 Brussels Duvivier Canapés: 27 rue Mazarine (Paris 6th)

Further information is available at: C4 Manufactures

Contact:

Lalique Group SA

Elle Steinbrecher

Group Head of Communications & PR

Phone: +41 43 499 45 58

E-mail: [email protected]

C4 Industries

Lidia SutorminaChief of Staff

Phone: + 33 7 61 12 55 67

E-mail: [email protected]

Laura Thivolet

Head of Communications, Brand and E-commerce

Phone: +33 7 72 15 49 53

E-mail: [email protected]