MENAFN - Pressat)– AAG Wealth Management, a London-based wealth management and financial planning firm, is proud to announce that Chartered Financial Plannerhas been namedat the

Hosted by Professional Adviser in association with LV= at the Hilton London Bankside on 4 November 2026, the eighth annual awards received a record 3,624 nominations, recognising 1,164 women across more than 450 firms nationwide. Winners were selected by an independent panel of 30 senior industry judges.

In awarding Bronwyn the London title, the judging panel praised her entry as:

Alongside her client-centric advisory practice, Bronwyn was recognised for her leadership in championing female representation and financial confidence. She founded Ladies Who Lead at AAG, hosts Fizz and Finance events to help women feel more confident discussing money, and regularly delivers financial education content tailored to women and their finances through AAG's Financial Education programme.

Bronwyn Pettitt APFS, Chartered Financial Planner at AAG Wealth Management, commented:

Richard Balaes, Group Managing Director at AAG Wealth Management, added:

For more information about AAG Wealth Management, visit