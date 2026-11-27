TSX Futures Zoom On Gold, Copper
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks jumped on Friday, as a rally in gold and copper prices boosted sentiment for mining stocks, while oil prices also gained.
The TSX popped 246.89 points to close Thursday at 33,426.88.
December futures for the TSX jumped 0.9% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar nicked up 0.03 cents to 70.22 cents U.S.
Spot gold jumped 3%, and silver prices also gained as the?US dollar steadied after hitting a 22-month peak earlier this week.
Prices of base metal copper were up above?4% and recorded their biggest single-day gain since January, with stronger?industrial profits in China also supporting the sentiment
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.56 points Thursday, or 1.8%, to 720.67.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures rose early Friday, with investors set to wrap a turbulent shortened trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rebounded 675 points, or 1.3%, early Friday, to 50,903.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 115.75 points, or 1.6%, to 7,311.50
Futures for the NASDAQ climbed 567.25 points, or 2.2%, at 26,667.50.
The week kicked off with Jensen Huang getting reinstated as CEO at Nvidia, a move that sent the stock up 31% during Monday's session and drove the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite to post their best days since April 2025. The Dow advanced more than 1,400 points, or roughly 3%.
Since then, however, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ have come under pressure as Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-related stocks have given back some of Monday's gains.
That said, the two benchmarks are still on pace for winning weekly performances, along with the Dow. The S&P 500 is up almost 4% week to date, while the NASDAQ and Dow have risen more than 4%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index acquired 2.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 2.1%.
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll remain open Friday till 1 p.m. ET.
Oil prices climbed $1.60 to $85.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $132.90 to $3,668.70 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks jumped on Friday, as a rally in gold and copper prices boosted sentiment for mining stocks, while oil prices also gained.
The TSX popped 246.89 points to close Thursday at 33,426.88.
December futures for the TSX jumped 0.9% Thursday.
The Canadian dollar nicked up 0.03 cents to 70.22 cents U.S.
Spot gold jumped 3%, and silver prices also gained as the?US dollar steadied after hitting a 22-month peak earlier this week.
Prices of base metal copper were up above?4% and recorded their biggest single-day gain since January, with stronger?industrial profits in China also supporting the sentiment
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.56 points Thursday, or 1.8%, to 720.67.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures rose early Friday, with investors set to wrap a turbulent shortened trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rebounded 675 points, or 1.3%, early Friday, to 50,903.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 115.75 points, or 1.6%, to 7,311.50
Futures for the NASDAQ climbed 567.25 points, or 2.2%, at 26,667.50.
The week kicked off with Jensen Huang getting reinstated as CEO at Nvidia, a move that sent the stock up 31% during Monday's session and drove the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite to post their best days since April 2025. The Dow advanced more than 1,400 points, or roughly 3%.
Since then, however, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ have come under pressure as Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-related stocks have given back some of Monday's gains.
That said, the two benchmarks are still on pace for winning weekly performances, along with the Dow. The S&P 500 is up almost 4% week to date, while the NASDAQ and Dow have risen more than 4%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index acquired 2.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 2.1%.
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll remain open Friday till 1 p.m. ET.
Oil prices climbed $1.60 to $85.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $132.90 to $3,668.70 U.S an ounce.
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