MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia.

According to Vedomosti, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the announcement.

He said the agenda of Pashinyan's planned visit to Moscow in December would also include discussions on Yerevan's choice between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU).

Peskov noted that despite existing difficulties, Russia and Armenia maintain extensive bilateral ties.

According to him, the visit had been planned well in advance, and the Kremlin was making preparations for it.

Pashinyan's visit to Moscow is expected to take place in December.

Moscow-Yerevan relations have become strained amid Armenia's push for European integration while maintaining its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The 102nd Russian Military Base has been stationed in Gyumri under an interstate agreement signed in 1995. An amendment agreed in 2010 extended the deployment until 2044.

Image: Reuters