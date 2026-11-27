MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

“There is no buildup of any grouping or deployment of forces and equipment on the territory of Belarus near our border that could form a strike force and pose a direct threat to our country. Our task is to monitor any possible changes in the situation so that we are prepared for any eventuality,” the spokesperson said.

He clarified that there were currently no unusual incidents near Ukraine's border with Belarus.

“But I would like to stress once again that, as of now, we have not recorded any unusual incidents or provocations immediately near our border or along the border itself,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that Belarus continues to conduct regular combat readiness checks and exercises involving various components of its security and defense forces. These involve not only the armed forces but also border guard units and units within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

“This is a message intended specifically for the information space, aimed at showing that Belarus is preparing to repel some mythical threats, whereas in reality Belarus itself is the country supporting Russia and providing its territory and facilities to the terrorist state,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Ukraine continues fortifying border withamid persistent threat – SBGS spox

As reported, on November 16, Belarus launched a snap combat readiness inspection of its border guards. In particular, rapid response units were put on alert in the Gomel and Brest regions, which border Ukraine.