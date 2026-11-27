MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 1:13 am - Futurism Technologies will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2026 in Dubai from December 7–11. Its CEO will meet with global business leaders to explore AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and enterprise technology partnerships.

Futurism Technologies, a global digital transformation and IT solutions provider, has announced that its leadership team will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2026, scheduled for December 7–11, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company plans to engage with international technology professionals, enterprise executives, business decision-makers, and prospective partners to discuss emerging technology developments and opportunities for business collaboration.

GITEX GLOBAL is an international technology event that brings together global technology companies, startups, investors, government representatives, and industry professionals. The 2026 edition will provide a platform for discussions around artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, enterprise technology, automation, and digital transformation. The event will also create opportunities for organizations to exchange industry knowledge, explore technology developments, and establish international business relationships.

Futurism Technologies intends to use its participation to strengthen its global network and connect with organizations seeking technology expertise for their business transformation initiatives. As businesses continue to adopt advanced technologies, the company aims to discuss practical approaches to modernizing IT environments, improving operational efficiency, strengthening digital infrastructure, and implementing scalable enterprise solutions.

The company's technology service portfolio includes artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, custom software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and intelligent process automation. These capabilities support organizations in addressing technology challenges, streamlining business workflows, improving data-driven decision-making, and developing digital infrastructure aligned with their operational requirements.

Executive Participation and Business Meeting Opportunities

Mr. Sheetal Pansare, President and Global CEO of Futurism Technologies, will attend GITEX GLOBAL 2026 and be available for scheduled business meetings with enterprise executives, technology leaders, prospective clients, and potential strategic partners.

The planned discussions will focus on several areas of enterprise technology, including AI adoption, cybersecurity strategies, cloud modernization, custom software engineering, enterprise application development, and intelligent automation. The meetings will also provide an opportunity to understand business requirements, exchange technology insights, and identify potential areas for collaboration.

Futurism Technologies is particularly interested in connecting with organizations exploring artificial intelligence implementation, digital infrastructure modernization, enterprise software development, cloud solutions, and technology integration. The company also welcomes discussions with technology providers and business organizations interested in exploring complementary capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Through its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2026, Futurism Technologies aims to expand its international business connections, strengthen relationships across the technology ecosystem, and explore opportunities to support organizations pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

The company's leadership team welcomes business enquiries from organizations and professionals attending the event. Interested enterprises and prospective partners can visit the company's event webpage to learn more about its participation and submit enquiries for scheduling business meetings.

Event Information and Business Meeting Enquiries:

About Futurism Technologies

Futurism Technologies is a global digital transformation and technology solutions company providing services across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering, data analytics, and intelligent automation. The company helps organizations modernize business operations, adopt emerging technologies, strengthen IT infrastructure, and improve operational efficiency through technology-driven solutions.

Contact Information

Futurism Technologies

Contact Person: Sheetal Pansare

Phone: +1 732 790 2938

Email: [email protected]

Website: