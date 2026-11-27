MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 2:19 am - Recastia lets users convert PDF to video with a wider choice of visual styles for presenting brochures, catalogs, and reports as MP4 videos.

Recastia, a content repurposing platform, has introduced new templates to help users convert PDF to video ( Users can turn PDF brochures, catalogs, and reports into MP4 videos with animated page transitions and optional narration. The expanded template selection gives users more styles to choose from when creating videos for product introductions, project presentations, and display screens.

Newly added templates include Cobalt Matrix, Porcelain City Showcase, and Blue Glass Gallery, among others. Users can view template examples to compare the visual styles and page transitions before choosing one for their video. Each template supplies the scenes and animation effects, allowing users to present their PDF content without building those visual elements themselves.

For a product launch, a supplier could use pages from a brochure to create a video for a showroom display. A narrated version could introduce the same products during a sales presentation, adding explanations of their features and intended uses. Users choose the visual template and decide whether to add narration and what it should explain.

To convert PDF to video, users choose a template and generation mode and upload one or more PDFs. Multiple files can be arranged in the desired order before their content is merged. Users then select the pages for the video, leaving out material they do not need to present.

Three modes support different approaches to presenting those pages. Minimal Mode displays them automatically without voiceover, using a fixed display time per page or a total display duration divided evenly among the selected pages. Easy Mode uses one continuous narration script for the video. Advanced Mode provides a separate script field for each selected page, allowing a product overview and a specification sheet to have their own explanations.

In Easy and Advanced modes, users write their own scripts or use AI Copywriting to generate editable voiceover scripts from the uploaded PDFs. When using AI Copywriting, they choose the language for the generated scripts. They then select an AI voice to read the text. Subtitles can display the narration, and optional background music is available from the library or an uploaded audio file. The finished MP4 can be downloaded, shared via a unique link, or embedded on websites.

"Users want different ways to present their documents, from a video playing on a display to a presentation with spoken explanations," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia. "We've added more templates so they can convert PDF to video in a style that suits the content they want to share."

To learn more about how to convert PDF to video, visit

About Recastia

Recastia provides tools for transforming existing documents and images into videos, flipbooks, presentations, websites, AI chatbots, and 3D exhibitions. Users can create product showcases, publish online materials, and explain information through visual presentations, choosing a format that fits how they want to share their content.