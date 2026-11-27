MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 2:29 am - A-Squared is AI multiplied by Analytics: the new service line pairing end-to-end AI execution with analytics capacity augmentation, leveraging Infomineo's proprietary multi-model AI orchestration platform, N.

DUBAI, UAE, November 2026. Infomineo, the global research and analytics firm that pioneered the BrainshoringTM model, today announced the launch of its new Analytics and AI service line, A-Squared. Building on a proven track record of supporting leading corporate players, public sector institutions, and Tier-1 strategy consultancies, the service offers a twofold delivery framework: end-to-end AI project execution to design and implement custom AI solutions, and flexible capacity augmentation to extend client capabilities.

As organizations accelerate digital execution, many struggle to transition AI initiatives from early pilots into reliable operational workflows. Off-the-shelf AI models frequently underperform in high-stakes environments due to data hallucinations, unverified sources, data security and compliance, and vendor lock-in. Infomineo directly intercepts these challenges by leveraging its high-value nearshore people platform across its delivery hubs. Combining deep vertical expertise, regional geographical context, market intelligence capabilities, and multi-language skillset (incl. Arabic, French, Italian), Infomineo helps its clients with identifying AI use cases and implementing enterprise-ready AI solutions that create value and have significant ROIs to their business.

“Adopting AI tools is easy, but making them reliable enough for high-stakes business decisions is where most organizations struggle,” said Hamza Laraichi, co-founder and Managing Partner of Infomineo.“With A-Squared, we combine our proven nearshoring track record in powering strategic decision-making with proprietary AI infrastructure to deliver production-ready, source-verified solutions that solve critical business problems.”

Hamza Laraichi

Co-founder and Managing Partner, Infomineo

The Analytics and AI service line addresses client demands through two flexible engagement models:

1. End-to-End AI Transformation: Managing the complete solution lifecycle across four structured phases: from initial discovery and use-case prioritization to data preparation, pilot shadow testing with human-in-the-loop control, and company-wide operational rollout accompanied by continuous value

2 Augmentation: Extending internal client teams or taking full phase ownership. Clients rapidly scale up with specialized Data Scientists, AI/ML Engineers, Data Engineers, BI Developers, and MLOps engineers who seamlessly integrate into existing systems, security setups, and workflows.

Central to the new service line is N, Infomineo's proprietary multi-model AI orchestration platform and harness. N orchestrates leading foundation models, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, alongside client knowledge bases and premium datasets. Built on a“Trust-First” architecture, the harness employs specialized agentic workflows under human oversight to eliminate hallucinations, enforce data security, and guarantee deep-linked source traceability.

“Corporates and public entities across our region have reached an advanced stage in their digital transformation, backed by modern infrastructure and vast repositories of valuable data, although imperfect,” noted Noran ElAtawi, Chief Growth Officer at Infomineo.“This foundation creates immense opportunity to generate ROI through AI adoption. Our mission with this service line is to help organizations convert that massive potential into quantifiable and lasting business value.”

Noran ElAtawi

Chief Growth Officer, Infomineo