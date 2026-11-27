MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 3:29 am - PrintPosters, a Pune print-on-demand brand, has launched personalised 2027 photo calendars in ten formats, designed online and printed in-house, with prices from Rs. 99 and free delivery across India on orders above Rs. 300.

Pune, India - With 2027 only weeks away, PrintPosters has opened its New Year photo calendar collection, giving families and businesses an easy way to turn their own pictures into a calendar they will use every day of the year. Calendars are designed online in minutes, printed at the company's own facility in Pune and shipped to customers anywhere in India.

Ten formats for homes, desks and offices

Customers can choose from 13-page wall calendars with a hanging hook, desk calendars on a stand, wire-bound flip calendars, family planner calendars, corporate calendars, A2 and A1 poster calendars, frame-ready single-page calendars, magnetic fridge calendars, acrylic desk calendars and canvas wall calendars. Those who would rather not use their own photos can pick from more than 40 ready-made designs such as Temples of India, Nature, Wild Animals and Classic Cars.

A free online designer

The PrintPosters editor offers four layouts (Grid, Magazine, Modern and Classic) and more than 100 fonts. Birthdays, anniversaries and recurring family events can be marked on the right dates with custom icons. Smart tools check whether each photo is sharp enough to print, fill all twelve months automatically, crop around faces and remove backgrounds. A live preview shows how the finished calendar will look on a wall, on a desk, in a room or in 3D before the order is placed.

Calendars can start in any month, and offices can order Indian financial-year calendars that run from April to March with Indian holidays marked.

Printed in-house in Pune

Every calendar is printed with 12-colour HD printing and fade-resistant archival inks on 170 to 300 GSM paper in matte, gloss or photo finishes. Canvas calendars are printed on 400 GSM cotton canvas, and acrylic calendars use crystal-clear panels.

For corporate gifting

Businesses can order calendars carrying their logo, branding and company events, in bulk for clients and employees. Bulk enquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Prices and delivery

Single-page calendars start at Rs. 99, and 13-page wall and desk calendars start at Rs. 399. Delivery is free on orders of Rs. 300 and above to cities across India, including Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow.

The 2027 collection can be designed and ordered at

About in

PrintPosters is the online brand of Rajadatta Printing Agency, a printing business in Bibwewadi, Pune. It makes personalised canvas prints, acrylic photo frames, LED photo frames, photo prints, floater frames, fridge magnets, photo calendars and B2B stationery for customers and businesses across India, with printing, lamination, cutting and framing all done under one roof.