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President Cyril Ramaphosa has yesterday, Thursday, 26 November 2026, met with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) to discuss Government's strategy to achieve more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

PEAC was established to provide strategic and evidence-based advice on economic policy to the President and Cabinet.

Its members include leading economists from South Africa and across the globe with diverse expertise.

The meeting focused on measures to lift economic growth, building on the progress made through Operation Vulindlela, South Africa's programme to accelerate structural reforms.

Confidence in South Africa's growth trajectory has improved through steady progress in reform implementation, improving fiscal sustainability, and policy consistency and predictability enabled by the Government of National Unity.

This is reflected in positive assessments by major credit rating agencies, growing inflows to South Africa's bond and equity markets, and rising mineral and agricultural exports.

PEAC advised the President on additional measures to support growth in the short term, including higher public investment in infrastructure, improved maintenance of existing infrastructure, a more investor-friendly mining regime, and further support to grow tourism arrivals and increase agricultural exports.

Members of PEAC also emphasised that it is fundamentally important for growth and confidence that there be continued momentum on the Operation Vulindlela reform agenda and restructuring underway in the network industries, including electricity, logistics, and water.

PEAC has also undertaken extensive work on the skills development system, focusing on addressing weaknesses in the basic education system, supporting transitions from learning to work, consolidating training institutions, and expanding workplace learning, in support of government's reform agenda.

This work will contribute to establishing a skills system that trains people in capabilities the economy needs and provides a credible pathway from learning into productive work, expanding opportunities for training to unemployed young people while tackling graduate unemployment at the same time and ensuring that those receiving qualifications are absorbed in the labour market.

PEAC also presented advice on the ongoing reform of the electricity sector, expressing strong support for the introduction of a competitive electricity market and establishment of a fully independent Transmission System Operator.

Over the past twenty years South Africa's electricity prices have risen well above inflation and have become a constraint on growth and employment, placing strain on households and on public finances.

A key objective of the ongoing restructuring of the electricity sector is to increase levels of competition in order to lower electricity prices in the long run.

Members of PEAC emphasised that achieving this crucial objective will require correcting legacy pricing structures, incentivising investment in new generation capacity, and securing the electricity sector against abuse and manipulation by entities, public or private, with market power. This in turn requires full transparency in the design of vesting contracts and other transitional mechanisms to ensure that they are pro-competitive, while building the capacity of NERSA and the Market Surveillance Unit to play an effective role in regulating South Africa's electricity sector.

PEAC reaffirmed its support for the ongoing work of the Eskom Restructuring Task Team to ensure non-discriminatory access to the grid for competing electricity providers, alongside the implementation of the Transmission Development Plan as a key driver of future electricity security and industrial development.

The President is focused on driving higher growth and expanding employment for all South Africans, drawing on the expert advice of PEAC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.