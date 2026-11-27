MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company Kazatomprom says its operations and 2026 production and financial guidance remain unchanged following changes in its executive management, including the detention of one of its senior executives on suspicion of involvement in an alleged corruption scheme.

In a statement, the company's Board of Directors said it recognized concerns among shareholders, investors, employees and business partners following the recent developments and pledged to cooperate with the relevant authorities to establish the facts objectively and independently.

The Board stressed that the management changes had not affected the company's operations, stating that“The Company's operations remain unaffected. The Company's 2026 production and financial guidance, as well as its development strategy, remain unchanged.”

The Management Board continues to meet quorum requirements, while the responsibilities of the departed executives have been reassigned among the remaining management team members. Announcements regarding permanent appointments will be made in due course.

The Board also acknowledged its responsibility for corporate oversight and pledged to address any weaknesses in internal controls and procedures that may be identified through independent reviews or investigations. It emphasized that the company would respect the presumption of innocence and refrain from drawing conclusions regarding individual responsibility until the relevant legal proceedings had concluded.

“We are committed to ensuring that the facts are established objectively and independently,” the Board said, adding that the company would keep stakeholders informed of material developments and measures taken in response to the situation.

The latest change was the resignation of Darkhan Sagindykov, Chief Procurement and General Affairs Officer, who left his position on November 26 at his own request. The Board of Directors approved the early termination of his powers as a member of the Management Board in accordance with corporate procedures.

Earlier, on November 23, Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee detained Kuanysh Omarbekov, a member of Kazatomprom's Management Board, and other individuals on suspicion of involvement in an alleged corruption scheme organized by former executives of Samruk-Kazyna. On November 24, the company announced the early termination of the powers of Omarbekov and Chief Commercial Officer Vladislav Baiguzhin.

Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national atomic company and the world's largest producer of uranium, accounting for approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2025. The company operates uranium mining assets in Kazakhstan and supplies uranium and uranium products to customers in international markets.