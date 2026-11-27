PayPoint Plc

(the "Company")

Notification of a transaction by a Director / Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that on 25 November 2026, Nick Wiles, Chief Executive, sold 150,000 ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each in the Company (''Ordinary Shares'') at a price of £5.985973 per Ordinary Share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.