MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Shanghai platform combines AI medical-record evaluation, transparent pricing and insurance direct billing to make Chinese healthcare accessible worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univadoc, a Shanghai-headquartered cross-border healthcare platform, today announced the launch of an AI-powered service that connects international patients with China's leading hospitals and specialists, with transparent pricing, insurance direct billing and round-the-clock aftercare built into every patient journey.











The platform - full name Universal Doctor - addresses a growing global demand for high-quality, affordable medical care. Through its proprietary AI patient-journey system, international patients can upload medical records in their own language, receive a preliminary clinical assessment, review an itemized cost estimate and see a defined treatment pathway before committing to travel. In many cases, treatment can begin within one week of first contact.

At the core of the platform is a self-developed AI agent that evaluates multilingual medical records and generates a preliminary assessment of likely diagnosis, treatment options and costs. Every AI-generated plan is then reviewed by a qualified physician - a dual-verification process designed to ensure the completeness and accuracy of each case. The system also checks eligibility for insurance direct billing through Univadoc's partnerships with international insurers - a mechanism designed to remove the up-front payment burden that has long deterred cross-border patients.

Insurance integration is another pillar of the model. By working with international carriers, Univadoc enables direct billing for eligible treatments, so patients are not required to pay the full amount up front and seek reimbursement later. The company says this has proven particularly important for high-cost procedures such as oncology and orthopedic surgery.

"The traditional path to treatment abroad has been opaque, slow and fragmented," said Lv Wei, Chief Executive Officer of Univadoc. "We built this platform so that a patient anywhere in the world can see, before they fly, which specialists will treat them, what the procedure will cost and how their insurance applies. That transparency is the foundation of trust."

The AI component is designed to tackle the single biggest source of anxiety in cross-border care: uncertainty. By standardizing how medical records are read and how costs are calculated, the system reduces the back-and-forth that typically adds weeks to planning. Patients receive a single, itemized quotation rather than a series of estimates - a practical difference the company says has become a key reason international patients choose the platform.

From the patient's perspective, the journey is designed to be linear and predictable. After the initial upload of medical records, Univadoc's clinical team - supported by the AI system - confirms the proposed treatment plan and fixed price. Insurance verification follows, with direct billing arranged where eligible. The platform then coordinates the hospital appointment, medical visa documentation, airport transfer and accommodation. On return home, patients continue to receive digital follow-up, including medication reminders and access to an on-call medical assistant around the clock.

Univadoc's services span oncology, dentistry, orthopedics and traditional Chinese medicine. These cover both complex disease treatment and routine procedures such as dental care - areas in which Chinese hospitals have built substantial clinical scale.









The trend extends beyond China. Medical tourism has grown steadily as patients in developed markets face long waiting lists and high out-of-pocket costs. China's combination of advanced clinical capability and comparatively lower prices has positioned it as a competitive destination - a shift accelerated by improved international connectivity and digital tools that let patients evaluate options remotely.

China received 1.28 million inbound patients seeking medical care, with reported complex-surgery success rates of 88 to 94 percent, according to figures cited by the company. Patients came from more than 100 countries.

Univadoc works with a network of more than 300 hospitals across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, spanning tertiary, secondary and primary public hospitals as well as compliant private institutions. The network includes access to 216 Class-A tertiary hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.









Among available therapies, the platform lists CAR-T cell therapy at RMB 300,000 - described by the company as a fraction of the $370,000 starting price in Western markets.

The platform's data-governance framework is led by a data-assets professor from The University of Hong Kong, who oversees compliant and secure cross-border transfer of patient records.

Univadoc has also established the Global Cross-Border Medical and Longevity Association in Hong Kong, drawing on the city's regulatory and financial infrastructure to connect international patients with China's clinical expertise.

"Healthcare should know no borders," Lv Wei added. "By combining China's top specialists, AI-driven efficiency and honest pricing, we are making world-class treatment affordable to patients who would otherwise never reach it."









About Univadoc

Univadoc (Universal Doctor) is a Shanghai-headquartered cross-border healthcare platform connecting international patients with China's leading hospitals and specialists. Its proprietary AI patient-journey system provides multilingual medical-record evaluation with physician dual verification, transparent cost estimates, insurance direct billing, remote MDT consultations, visa and travel coordination, and 24-hour post-treatment assistance. The company serves patients seeking care in oncology, dentistry, orthopedics and traditional Chinese medicine.

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