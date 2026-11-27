MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, YES TECH has introduced a new MAir Series LED display built around four design priorities: platform flexibility, modular construction, streamlined internal connections and integrated installation systems.

Designed for rental purposes, stage designers and event production teams, MAir combines adaptable screen configurations with practical features for installation and maintenance.









1. One Platform for Creative Stage Designs



MAir supports half-cabinet offset configurations and curved assemblies of ±15°. With 45° edge-cut cabinets, it can also form 90° corners and square-column structures. These options give designers the flexibility to develop staggered, curved and dimensional screen layouts using the same product platform.

Configuration flexibility extends to the modules. P5.9 and P7.8 modules can be interchanged, while transparent and non-transparent modules can be combined as required. Teams can coordinate pixel pitch, transparency and screen geometry with the intended stage presentation.

NovaStar and Brompton control system options provide another configuration choice, allowing customers to select a system according to project requirements.

2. Modular Design for Simpler On-Site Work



MAir supports quick rear servicing, giving crews convenient access for on-site maintenance. Its modules can be used in both left- and right-hand positions, reducing the complexity of managing position-specific replacement parts.

Captive screws are used throughout the design. They remain retained when loosened, reducing the loose fasteners crews need to handle during assembly and maintenance. Together, these details simplify everyday work, from preparing spare modules to managing hardware during repairs.

3. Streamlined Internal Connections



Inside the cabinet, MAir integrates functions to reduce the complexity of internal cabling. This creates a cleaner layout and eases the management of cable connections during servicing.

The simplified internal arrangement supports maintenance convenience and contributes to system stability, extending MAir's focus on straightforward operation to the components within the cabinet.

4. Integrated Hanging and Ground Support



MAir uses common beams for hanging and ground-supported installations and can be combined with wind-bracing frames. This shared system supports both installation methods while simplifying accessory configuration.

For production teams, common components make it easier to plan equipment requirements for different venue layouts and stage structures. The approach reduces the complexity of managing accessories as projects move between installation methods and locations.

MAir in the Stage: MEO Kalorama 2026

MAir was deployed at MEO Kalorama 2026, a major international music festival in Portugal. Held over three days at Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, the festival combined pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic music with art installations and sustainability initiatives. Its lineup included Robbie Williams, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Deftones, Grace Jones and Interpol.

At the event, YES TECH MAir P7.8 and MG Outdoor P4.8 displays were used together to deliver striking stage visuals. The combination brought MAir's transparent display format into a large-scale festival production alongside an outdoor LED display solution.









With its four design priorities, the new YES TECH MAir Series display connects creative flexibility with practical deployment, offering production teams more options for configuring, installing and maintaining stage screens.

Media Contact

Company Full Name in English: YES TECH

Contact Person in Public Relation: Kiki Guo

PR Email Adress: ...

TEL: +86-(0)731-84539619

Website:

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