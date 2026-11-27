MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a live webcast event for investors on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET) during the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, LA.

During the webcast, Ingrid Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, will host expert clinicians as they review the latest data on CARVYKTI® and LB2501, an investigational CD19/CD20 dual-targeting in vivo CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live webcast through this weblink or by visiting Legend Biotech's website under Events and Presentation.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 3,300 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. Legend Biotech is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the United States, Legend Biotech is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI's patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, Legend Biotech plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

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INVESTOR CONTACT:

Collin Beloin

Tel: (860) 617-9061

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Corey Davis

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

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PRESS CONTACT:

Kim Fox

Tel: (848) 388-8445

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