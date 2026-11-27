MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through October, the region's median sale price rose 4.2% to $320,000 and home sales increased 1.4% from the same period in 2025.

Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Journey Homes issued a year-end housing market review on November 27 as Greater Cincinnati heads into the final weeks of 2026. Drawing on the latest available regional sales figures, Scott Weaver of Next Journey Homes highlighted what the year-to-date numbers and the more recent slowdown mean for homeowners weighing when and how to sell.







Cincinnati real estate

According to the latest Greater Cincinnati housing market report, the median sale price from January through October was $320,000, up 4.2% from $307,000 during the same period in 2025. Home sales increased 1.4% year over year, and total sales volume exceeded $6 billion. The figures cover Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio.

Conditions heading into winter were slower than the year-to-date sales figures suggest. In October, the median time on market reached 14 days, up from 10 days in October 2025. Regional figures offer context for year-end decisions, while the timing for an individual home also depends on its location, condition and price.

October closings were about 10% lower than a year earlier, even though the region still recorded more sales over the first ten months of 2026 than it did over the same stretch in 2025. The two figures measure different periods. For owners with a firm move-out date, the recent pace is a reason to work backward from the desired closing date and allow time for listing preparation and negotiations. Once an offer is accepted, inspections, financing and title work can also affect the closing date, depending on the terms of the sale.

“Selling a home is a major decision, especially when it comes with repairs, an inherited property, or a difficult life transition. At Next Journey Homes, our goal is to help homeowners understand their options and find the best path for their situation and timeline,” said Scott Weaver of Next Journey Homes.

For homeowners weighing a sale before the end of the year or early in 2027, time on market is one part of the schedule. Preparing the property and completing the steps between accepting an offer and closing can add time. Sellers comparing a traditional listing with a direct, as-is offer can weigh the likely sale proceeds after costs, any work needed before listing and each option's proposed closing date. Next Journey Homes answers common questions about direct sales and explains what owners may need to consider when selling an inherited home in Cincinnati.

About Next Journey Homes

Next Journey Homes is a Cincinnati, Ohio, home-buying company. It makes cash offers directly to homeowners for properties in their current condition.

About Next Journey Homes

Next Journey Homes is a Cincinnati, Ohio, home buying company that makes cash offers for houses in their current condition. Homeowners can sell directly without making repairs or preparing the property for showings.

Press Inquiries

Scott Weaver

scott [at] nextjourneyhomes.com

(513) 880-9000



7565 Kenwood Rd Ste 202, Cincinnati, OH 45236