LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As meteorologists forecast severe winter weather and potential grid disruptions across North America, Glacier Fresh, a leading innovator in residential and outdoor water filtration, is spotlighting its Glacier Fresh U03 Tank-Inside Reverse Osmosis System as a reliable, zero-electricity solution for household drinking water security.

The bitter cold of winter often leads to power outages, frozen pipes, and even warnings to boil municipal tap water. Under these conditions, many traditional under-sink reverse osmosis water filtration systems that rely on electric booster pumps become inoperable. However, the Glacier Fresh U03 operates entirely on standard household water pressure, ensuring a steady supply of clean and safe purified water even during prolonged power outages.

Engineered for Resilience, Space Efficiency, and Pure Hydration

The Glacier Fresh U03 not only incorporates multi-stage reverse osmosis filtration to ensure water purity, but its design is also a sleek, integrated solution tailored for the modern kitchen:



100% Electric-Free Operation: Runs silently without electrical outlets or power cords, eliminating energy consumption and keeping purified water flowing during winter power outages.

Innovative Tank-Inside Architecture: Integrates water storage neatly within a compact housing, freeing up to 70% more under-sink cabinet space compared to traditional tank-based RO units while preventing secondary contamination.

Seven-Stage Contaminant Reduction: It can filter out 99.9% of impurities in water, including chlorine, heavy metals, bacteria, microplastics, PFAS, and more. Easy installation, no drilling required: Designed for effortless DIY installation and twist-and-lock filter replacements in seconds, making seasonal upkeep simple for any homeowner.

"Winter emergencies quickly remind families how essential reliable access to safe drinking water truly is," said a spokesperson for Glacier Fresh. "With the U03 Tank-Inside system, homeowners don't have to choose between advanced reverse osmosis purity and off-grid dependability. Because it requires zero electricity, it provides everyday convenience alongside critical peace of mind throughout the winter storm season."

Certified Safety

Engineered to meet rigorous residential water quality benchmarks, the Glacier Fresh U03 Tank-Inside Reverse Osmosis System is built with BPA-free, food-grade materials and tested against NSF/ANSI standards (including NSF/ANSI 58 for reverse osmosis performance and NSF/ANSI 42/372 for material safety and chlorine reduction) to ensure dependable contaminant reduction and structural durability.

Pricing

Designed to make advanced, electric-free reverse osmosis filtration attainable for everyday households, the Glacier Fresh U03 is priced at $186 (with limited-time holiday savings available through December 2nd), offering long-term savings compared to ongoing bottled water purchases and high-maintenance electric RO units. Customers can explore detailed specifications, replacement filter bundles, and seasonal promotions directly here.

Availability

The Glacier Fresh U03 Tank-Inside Reverse Osmosis System, along with the brand's full lineup of countertop purifiers, RV filtration systems, and replacement refrigerator filters, is available directly at .

About Glacier Fresh

Glacier Fresh is dedicated to making clean, healthy, and great-tasting water accessible everywhere-from modern home kitchens to off-grid RV adventures. Combining rigorous filtration engineering with user-friendly, sustainable designs, Glacier Fresh offers a comprehensive portfolio of reverse osmosis systems, gravity-fed filters, portable outdoor water purifiers, and NSF-certified replacement filters trusted by households nationwide.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology HK Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

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Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at