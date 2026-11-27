MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a massive 8000mAh battery, dual-sided heating, and a built-in flashlight, JMOSTRG provides essential, long-lasting warmth for off-grid adventures during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JMOSTRG today announced its rechargeable hand warmers as essential gear for the 2026 winter camping and outdoor season. Now available during the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, the brand's high-capacity devices are engineered to combat sub-zero temperatures, ensuring outdoor enthusiasts stay warm and prepared in the wilderness.

The Freezing Reality of Winter Camping

Winter camping offers stunning, crowd-free views, but it comes with brutal challenges. Sub-zero temperatures can quickly turn fingers numb, making it nearly impossible to set up a tent, tie a knot, or cook a meal. Furthermore, with shorter daylight hours, campers often find themselves navigating dark trails or cooking in the pitch black. Traditional disposable warmers are unreliable, and standard gadgets often die in the cold.









Power and Illumination in the Palm

JMOSTRG solves these outdoor dilemmas by focusing on endurance and utility. Equipped with an 8000mAh combined battery capacity, these warmers can continuously heat your hands for 5 to 13 hours per unit, or an incredible 10 to 26 hours across the 2-pack. That's enough power to last through a full night in the tent and the early morning coffee brew.









To combat the cold effectively, the device features dual-sided heating and 8 adjustable modes (4 for single-sided and 4 for double-sided), reaching up to 127.4°F. This warms from palm to fingertips, eliminating the "half-cold hand" problem.

Built for the Dark and the Dirt

Most importantly for campers, JMOSTRG includes a built-in flashlight. This is a vital safety feature for navigating back from the woods at night, finding gear in a dark truck bed, or illuminating the campsite after sunset. A smart LED display shows the remaining battery and heat level at a glance, so there is no guessing whether the warmth will last until dawn.









The 2-pack comes with two lanyards, keeping each warmer secure around your wrist while you pitch a tent or gather firewood. At just 3.7 ounces each, they are light enough to carry all day without weighing down a jacket or backpack.

Beyond the Campsite

The long battery life and rugged performance also make JMOSTRG a perfect companion for hunting, ice fishing, golfing in cold weather, or daily winter commutes. The 2-pack format makes it easy to keep one in a truck and one in a camping bag, or to share with a fellow adventurer.









Available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, JMOSTRG hand warmers are now available on Amazon at a special promotional price. For outdoor enthusiasts looking to upgrade their winter gear without breaking the bank, this is the perfect opportunity to gear up for the season.

About JMOSTRG

JMOSTRG designs practical personal comfort products for outdoor and everyday use, with a focus on battery performance, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who spend time outdoors-whether they're on the course, in the field, or on the water.

Media Contact

Name: Andy Liu

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JMOSTRG Dual-Sided Hand Warmers Rechargeable:

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