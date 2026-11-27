MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A wall calendar that syncs schedules is table stakes. What separates the Apolosign Digital Calendar is what happens after the scheduling is done.







LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign has announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion, running November 16 through November 30. Apolosign, founded in 2008, has never been a typical tech company - it sets itself apart in more ways than one, driven by a philosophy it states: "We firmly believe that technology should be easily accessible to every household." The Apolosign Digital Calendar is the fullest expression of that idea to date - a smart touchscreen that has grown into something closer to a household command center.

Like other smart calendars on the market, it covers the basics well: syncing schedules, sending reminders, and keeping the family organized. What has drawn a large and loyal following, however, are three things it does that most competitors can't - a fully customizable widget dashboard, a Google EDLA-certified Android system with Google Play access, and built-in control for the connected home.









Make the Screen Your Own: Widgets Instead of a Fixed Layout

Unlike a conventional digital calendar, which arrives with one fixed layout for everyone, the Apolosign Digital Calendar is built around widgets. Apolosign treats the screen as a dashboard the household designs itself: weather, schedules, photos and other frequently used information can be arranged in whatever combination fits the family - the same device can lead with the week's meals in one home and with a rotating photo gallery in another. Layout is part of that: widgets can be sized and positioned to match the household's priorities, so what gets checked most often sits at the top. Customization works within the widgets the device supports; and families decide exactly how to arrange them

That flexibility is where individual members come in. Each person can arrange a view around their own routine and habits: a parent's morning screen may open with school drop-off times and to-dos, a teenager's with practice schedules and reminders, a younger child's with chores and the points earned for them. It is the belief Apolosign was built on, applied literally - technology that fits the household. A personalized family dashboard that replaces the fixed calendar interface: the difference is that this screen stays useful as the family's needs change. Because the screen is shared, flexibility is what keeps it personal: the display adapts to whoever is standing in front of it, not only to the person who set it up.

Google Android: An App Ecosystem, Not a Closed Device

Google Android OS is the core of the Apolosign Digital Calendar's ability to do more than manage a schedule. The screen runs a Google EDLA-certified Android environment - a rarity in the category, where most digital calendars run closed, fixed software - so it can access compatible applications through Google Play and users can download supported third-party apps the way they would on a phone, from music and podcasts to lists and timers.



In practice, that means the device can do more - and live in more rooms. Someone cooking can search for a recipe and follow a video tutorial on the wall; a family can add a streaming or media app for the evening, a productivity tool for the week's planning, or news and weather at a glance. The same screen that holds the school schedule in the morning can stream a show after dinner and catch up on the news before bed; the hardware does not change, but what it is used for does. Entertainment, productivity, information - what gets installed comes down to personal interests and household needs, and the display evolves with the household over time. It is a versatile, multifunctional smart display, and that gives users a broader range of applications and more ways to use the screen. What makes it stand out is that flexibility: one device can serve every member of the family in different ways, at different times of day.







Smart Home Integration: The Connected Home on One Screen

The third feature builds on the Android ecosystem and takes it further: by downloading different applications, the display can bring supported smart home devices together and manage them from one place. At its most basic, the screen shows the controls for supported Google Home-compatible devices, so anyone in the house can check status or operate them without reaching for a phone - dimming the kitchen lights before dinner, or confirming a device was switched off before bed. Setting it up is straightforward: users open a compatible application, add the devices they want, and those controls appear directly on the display. The connected home, managed from one screen.

Beyond the basics, the everyday scenarios are practical: a shared smart home interface can be set up in a common area such as the kitchen, living room, or entryway, where the whole family can reach it, and a doorbell or camera feed can be viewed through a compatible connection while cooking. Features like these bring family information and compatible connected devices together on one display. A parent heading out can check the day's schedule and the state of the connected home in the same glance.

One caveat worth knowing before purchase: smart home functionality depends on device, application and platform compatibility, so it is worth confirming your existing devices are supported.









Essential Family Management Features: Support Everyday Household Routines

Beyond those three features, it works well as a plain digital calendar. It syncs with the services families already use - Google Calendar, Apple Calendar (iCloud) and Outlook (sync methods vary by service) - so an event, note or reminder added on a phone appears on the wall display. From there the household manages its own schedule: Family View sorts commitments by family member, and daily tasks and reminders sit in the same place. Stickies add a space for notes and photo messages, so everyday information stays visible.

The same features make it a practical tool for parents. Recurring family tasks can be set once and repeat on schedule, which turns routines like morning prep or tidying up into habits children check off themselves. Points earned for those tasks feed a Rewards balance, giving kids a reason to take part in household responsibilities.

One detail matters most when comparing digital calendars: Apolosign's core family management features - the calendar, tasks, routines, rewards and meal planning - carry no recurring Apolosign subscription fee. Third-party apps may carry their own fees, but the core features do not.

Additional Highlights

Smaller details shape how the screen feels day to day.Users can choose colors and light or dark mode to suit the room. The display also offers exclusive holiday themes, available for a limited time during celebrations such as Halloween and Thanksgiving. Google Photos adds another use: family trips, celebrations and other family photos can run as a slideshow when the schedule isn't the focus. For privacy, a cover and a privacy mode let the household show a clock, a countdown or other information in place of the main screen. Together, these touches make the display more personal and more interactive, and safer to leave in a shared room.

The line comes in 15.6-inch, 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, plus a 27-inch 4K version. Color choices go beyond the standard options, with wood-grain-inspired finishes such as Teak Yellow also available. Brightness adjusts automatically to the room's light, the matte screen reduces reflections, and the touchscreen keeps interaction direct. In a living room, an entryway or even a bedroom, it settles in without looking cheap or out of place.

For families comparing the best digital calendars this season, the Apolosign Digital Calendar earns its place on the wall by being more than a calendar. It is a customizable family information display, a gateway to compatible Android apps, and a shared interface for supported smart home devices - with the family-organization essentials included and no recurring subscription fee for core features. For busy households, it comes down to one proposition: a single screen, in the busiest room of the house, that keeps up with everyone who uses it.

A Note on Black Friday

Timing matters this season: Apolosign runs its Black Friday promotion from November 16 through November 30, 2026, with savings of up to 50% off eligible products. For families already considering a digital calendar for the wall, that window may be the best chance of the year to buy - verify eligible models and current pricing on the official site before purchasing.

Contact Person: Rachel Wilson

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at