MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring a sleek minimalist aesthetic, uniquely curated colorways, and UL-certified battery safety, CRISLEX elevates the everyday winter essential with a high-end, tactile experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISLEX today announced that its highly anticipated rechargeable hand warmers are officially part of the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event. Designed as the ultimate premium upgrade for daily winter commutes, these devices are now available at a special promotional price. While the market is flooded with generic, hollow-plastic gadgets and harsh colors, CRISLEX is redefining the category by combining an elegant exterior with a highly tactile, ergonomic design and uncompromised battery safety.

Premium Feel, Not Cheap Plastic

A hand warmer is something you hold for hours, which is why material quality matters. Unlike standard budget gadgets that feel flimsy and hollow, the CRISLEX hand warmer is crafted with a sleek, matte finish that feels premium, well-crafted, and comfortable in the palm. Its smooth, streamlined contour is elegantly accented by a rose-gold-toned rim around the digital display, adding a modern, metallic-like elegance to any professional setting.









Adding to its visual appeal is a meticulously curated 5-color palette. While the classic black model offers a sleek, professional look accented by a rose-gold-toned rim, the lineup goes far beyond basic neutrals. Designers have introduced four additional, uniquely blended shades, completely avoiding flat, monotonous colors in favor of modern, sophisticated gradients and duo-tones that look exceptionally premium and stand out in a crowd.









Ergonomic Design for the Daily Commute

Winter commuting often means waiting on cold platforms or walking long blocks. Weighing just 1.99 ounces each and measuring a slim 3.4 × 1.9 × 0.6 inches, these warmers slip effortlessly into a coat pocket or a work bag without adding bulk. The ergonomic shape fits naturally along the curve of the hand, providing a balanced, comfortable grip. Additionally, the set includes two practical wrist lanyards to prevent accidental drops while you're checking transit apps or holding a coffee.







Beyond aesthetics, the CRISLEX delivers instant, reliable heat. It features 2-second rapid heating and four adjustable levels reaching up to 127°F, with a clear LED display showing real-time battery and heat settings at a glance.

Certified Safety for Ultimate Peace of Mind

In a market where battery safety is a growing concern, CRISLEX prioritizes complete peace of mind. The hand warmers are CE, FCC, and UL-certified, equipped with advanced overcharge and short-circuit protection.









This certified safety profile makes the device incredibly family-friendly. It is built durable enough to withstand accidental drops, making it a safe option for younger users. Simultaneously, the intuitive single-button operation and clear LED display ensure that older adults-who might be hesitant about unfamiliar electronics-can use it confidently and safely.

Available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, CRISLEX hand warmers are now available on Amazon at a special promotional price. For shoppers looking for a premium, safe, and highly functional winter accessory to gift this holiday season, this is the perfect opportunity.

About CRISLEX

CRISLEX designs affordable, practical personal comfort products for everyday life, with a focus on smart features, elevated aesthetics, safety, and portability. The brand's hand warmers are built for real-world use-from early morning commutes to winter outdoor adventures.

Media Contact

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CRISLEX Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack:

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