Band shot

Suzy Creamcheese releases their powerful new female rock anthem "Wanna B U"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Out November 24, 2026Suzy Creamcheese's new single,“Wanna B U,” is out now. Despite the extended instrumental intro which climaxes with a catchy fretless bass riff,“Wanna B U” puts its vocal front and center while the drums drive the song forward, creating a sound that feels personal and original.“Kimona 117's distinct combination of riot grrrl angst and subtle tenderness are definitely worth a listen.”If you are looking for your next female rage anthem then check out Suzy Creamcheese now! They are an alternative rock band from the 90's South Beach scene when there were venues that still catered to live music. Their sound was heavily influenced by Joan Jett, Hole, L7 and The Donnas. The latest incarnation of the band features Kimona 117 on vocals (who sounds unhinged in the best way), Rob Nelson and Fredric Freeman on guitars, Tony Sama on bass and Eric Gardner on drums. The earlier recordings feature Jeff Rose on fretless bass and Eddie Gonzalez on drums.“Wanna B U” is available now on streaming platforms.Stay tuned for six new captivating singles in 2027.Press contact:...

Fredric Freeman

Chewy Records

+1 305-528-9630

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Single 'Wanna B U' by Suzy Creamcheese News Provided By Chewy Records November 27, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.