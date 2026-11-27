MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) A 14-year-old Christian girl from Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab province was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married, a leading minority rights organisation said on Friday, stating that Pakistan has done almost nothing to protect its minority girls.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), the family of the girl, Minahil Rafi, said she disappeared between October 18 and 19 and accused three relatives of their Muslim neighbour's son of taking her. The rights body noted that the details came from the family and local sources.

"The parents went to the local police station and begged for help. They say officers gave them little cooperation. On 20 October, Talib Hussain reportedly came to the same station with a Nikah Nama. He claimed Minahil had converted to Islam and married his son. Police did not challenge a marriage document involving a child. They told the family to approach the High Court instead," the VOPM stated.

The rights body said that a month later, Minahil has not returned home, and her family, which depends on the wages of her labourer father and housemaid mother, cannot afford a long legal fight.

"Only the name changes. The story stays the same. A girl disappears, a marriage certificate appears, and a conversion claim follows. The police step aside, and the family is left to fend for itself. This happens every single day," it added.

Citing the Centre for Social Justice, the VOPM said that 515 cases of abduction and forced conversion of minority girls and women were documented between 2021 and 2025, while at least 84 more were verified in the first 10 months of 2026, of which 49 victims were Christian and 35 Hindu.

"The law is clear. Pakistan's child marriage restraint laws forbid marriage below 18. Yet officials keep accepting fraudulent age certificates and coerced conversion papers as proof," the rights body stressed.

The VOPM said that activists and NGOs are demanding enforcement of the minimum marriage age of 18, rejection of fake documents, impartial investigations and the prosecution of both abductors and their facilitators.

"Minahil must be recovered, placed in safe and neutral custody, and have her age verified. Until the state acts, abductions will continue, and minority families will keep paying for its failure," it noted.