MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The government on Friday said its focus has been on removing outdated rules and simplifying procedures rather than merely introducing new regulations.

Referring to the governance approach adopted since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh cited the introduction of self-attestation in place of the requirement for gazetted officers to attest documents, describing it as an important expression of the government's trust in the youth of the country.

The government has consistently encouraged the practice of taking national-level conferences and governance-related deliberations beyond Delhi to different regions of the country.

Recalling initiatives undertaken across the states, the minister said the objective was to ensure wider administrative outreach, strengthen a sense of participation among officers and provide opportunities for direct interaction between Central and State administrations.

Dr Singh called upon states and Union Territories to strengthen administrative reforms, promote inter-state collaboration and build a responsive, "role-based", technology-driven and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Secretaries (Personnel/GAD) of States and Union Territories in Lucknow, he said that the evolving governance landscape requires administrators to move beyond conventional rule-based functioning towards a role-oriented approach, with greater emphasis on institutional capacity, professional competence, ethical conduct and responsiveness to citizens.

He cited the example of organising a North-Eastern regional conference in Itanagar instead of limiting it to Guwahati, as well as taking governance conferences to locations such as Leh and Katra.

Such initiatives, he said, have helped senior Central Government officers establish direct engagement with State administrations and understand regional governance challenges more closely.

The Minister said that the approach has also strengthened the exchange of best practices between the Centre and States.

Referring to the District Governance Index developed through DARPG, he appreciated Uttar Pradesh for being among the early States to adopt the initiative. He said that successful models developed at the national level should be adapted by States, while effective State-level practices should also find wider application across the country.