MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Nov 27 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday called for the social boycott of people who neglect their elderly parents, urging society not to accept donations or financial contributions from such individuals.

Addressing the 'Vishwa Kalyan Mahotsav' organised at Reva Park Garden on Waghodia Road in Vadodara, Sanghavi said society must create an environment in which no parent is forced to spend their later years in an old-age home because of neglect by their children.

He urged people and organisations not to accept funds, bids or donations from individuals who fail to care for their parents or treat them insensitively. "Such people should face a social boycott," he said.

The Deputy CM was attending the three-day Shashtipurti Mahotsav marking the 60th birthday of Param Pujya Goswami 108 Shri Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri, the sixth Peethadhishwar of Shri Kalyanrayji Haveli.

Sanghavi paid his respects to Maharajshri and extended birthday wishes to him. He also greeted Vaishnav young Acharyas Goswami 108 Shri Ashraykumarji and Goswami 108 Shri Sharanamkumarji, along with the saints and dignitaries present.

Speaking about relationships in an age of rapid technological advancement and information, Sanghavi stressed the need for sensitivity, discretion and contentment.

He highlighted the importance of spirituality and maintaining harmony between service and values.

The Deputy CM also prayed for the long life and good health of Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri and assured continued support for initiatives aimed at social service and the preservation of cultural values.

The event was attended by State Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Balakrishna Shukla, MLA Shailesh Mehta, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, District Collector Anil Dhameliya and a large gathering of devotees, including people from different parts of Gujarat, other states and abroad.

Earlier on Friday, Sanghavi began a three-day visit to Chhota Udepur district, where he paid floral tribute to the statue of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Saidivasan crossroads in Kawant.

On the first day of his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister remembered Birsa Munda's courage, sacrifice and struggle for the rights of tribal communities.