MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The conference welcomed 516 delegates from 288 organisations and featured 43 expert speakers, reinforcing its position as a leading digital innovation platform. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kuwait City: The 5th Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference successfully concluded bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, technology innovators and digital transformation experts for two days of high-level discussions, strategic insights and meaningful collaboration. Held under the theme“Beyond Transformation: Designing Kuwait's Intelligent Future,” the conference reinforced its position as an important platform supporting Kuwait's digital transformation ambitions and the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.

The highly successful fifth edition welcomed 516 high-profile delegates representing 288 organisations, with 43 distinguished speakers delivering insights through seven panel discussions, five keynote speeches and eight presentations. Reflecting the event's strategic importance, a significant number of attendees held leadership and management positions, demonstrating the strong engagement of decision-makers responsible for shaping digital transformation strategies across government institutions and the private sector.

The conference brought together prominent representatives from the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), the Association of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AAIoT), alongside senior executives from financial institutions, healthcare organisations, academic institutions and leading international technology companies.

Throughout the two-day programme, discussions explored the technologies, policies and strategies essential to building a more connected, secure and intelligent national digital ecosystem. Artificial intelligence emerged as a central theme, with particular emphasis on responsible AI adoption, national governance frameworks, data-driven decision-making and the integration of emerging technologies into government operations and public services.

A key outcome of the conference was the strong emphasis on translating technological innovation into practical, measurable benefits for businesses, government institutions and citizens. Discussions reinforced the importance of reliable digital infrastructure, secure data management, effective governance and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders to support sustainable economic development and enhance the quality of digital services.

The event also provided an important platform for technology providers and industry partners to showcase innovative solutions and engage directly with decision-makers. Leading organisations, including Oracle, Huawei, AppLab, Nutanix, Redington, Deloitte, TrendAI, Backbase, Orion Health, Beyout by Elevatusand Network International, contributed to the conference through sponsorships, industry participation and technology-focused discussions, strengthening opportunities for future collaboration and digital innovation.

Beyond the conference sessions, the event achieved significant visibility across regional and international media platforms and was supported by 24 media partners. The success of the fifth edition further demonstrated the value of bringing together policymakers, technology leaders, industry specialists. media and innovators to exchange expertise, address emerging challenges and identify opportunities for collaboration and hence, strengthening the foundations of Kuwait's future digital economy.

Building on this momentum, Digital Transformation Kuwait will return for its sixth edition in November 2027, continuing its mission to connect influential decision-makers, showcase emerging technologies and support the partnerships and initiatives driving Kuwait towards a smarter, more innovative and digitally empowered future.