MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 26–27, 2026, a bilateral roundtable discussion was held in the Armenian town of Dilijan within the framework of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative, bringing together representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society.

The information was confirmed in a Friday statement by the "Peace Bridge" dialogue platform.

The meeting gathered approximately 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media outlets, and analytical and expert communities from the two countries. This was the fifth meeting of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative.

Over the course of the two-day event, a series of meetings and discussions took place. Participants addressed the peace agenda endorsed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit, opportunities to strengthen and institutionalize the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process, as well as possible measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.

Participants exchanged views on opportunities for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus, and humanitarian issues. The agenda also included engagement with young people, education, and the establishment of direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

Participants of the fifth roundtable discussion of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan. During the meetings, participants had the opportunity to address questions to the officials, followed by an exchange of views and perspectives.

The meeting also included work in a committee-based format. Within their respective committees, participants discussed existing challenges in relevant fields and explored further opportunities for cooperation.

The committees were as follows:

Economic Affairs and InfrastructureHumanitarian and Social AffairsEnvironmental IssuesMediaEducation, Public Narratives, and Engagement with Young PeoplePolitical and Geopolitical Issues

This meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives marked another step towards strengthening direct dialogue, mutual trust, and long-term cooperation between the two societies, reaffirming the importance of continuing constructive dialogue around the peace agenda.

The“Peace Bridge” Initiative will continue its work to further strengthen cooperation.

The list of participants is provided below:

Members of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative (Armenia)

– Armenian Council, President– Democracy Development Foundation, Director– Armenian Council, Expert– Armenian Council, Expert– Yerevan Press Club, Honorary President (Remote / Online)

Representatives of Armenian Civil Society

– Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Director– Acopian Center for the Environment, American University of Armenia (AUA), Program Director and Lecturer, Waste Management Expert– World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), GOPA Consulting Group, Sustainable Development Specialist, Protected areas, Biodiversity–“GEOINFO” LLC Research Center, Water Resources Specialist, Hydrologist– Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center, Economist– Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Expert, Economist– Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), Amberd Research Center, Senior Researcher, Economist– International Scientific-Educational Center of NAS RA, Management Expert, Economist– Independent Expert, Researcher (Infrastructure)– Eurasia Partnership Foundation, Deputy Director– Public Television of Armenia, Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs, TV Host– Media Initiative Center, journalist– Armenian Council, Expert– Socioscope Research Center, Sociologist– Laboratory of Cultural and Social Narratives NGO, President– NCEDI Foundation, Education Specialist– Armenian Council, Expert– Orbeli Research Center, Regional Affairs Expert– Armenian Council, ExpertWriter and Cultural AnthropologistDemocracy Development Foundation, Justice and Human Rights Portfolio ManagerCommittee for the Protection of Freedom of Speech, ChairmanYerevan Press Club, Program ManagerResearcherPeace Dialogue NGO, President

Members of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative (Azerbaijan)

–Centre for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Deputy Chairman of the Board, Center for Studies of the South Caucasus, Director–Topchubashov Center, Co-founder and director–1news News Portal, Editor-in-Chief–Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Chairman of Board– Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, Leading advisor

Representatives of Azerbaijani Civil Society

6. Yegana Hajıyeva – Press Council of Azerbaijan, Member of the Board\

7. Orkhan Amashov – AnewZ TV channel, Editor, presenter

8. Sanan Rzayev – CBC Television, Editor and Senior Political Commentator

9. Hamid Hamidov – Media director

10. Namig Mayilov – Report, Editor-in-Chief

11. Gulbaniz Ganbarova – Azerbaijan Rural Women's Association, Chairperson

12. Aytan Gahraman –University of Foreign Languages, Professor

13. Shahla Ismayil –Women's Association for Rational Development (WARD), Chairwoman

14. Hafiz Safikhanov – Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines Public Union, Chairman

15. Ahmad Alili – Caucasus Policy Analysis Centre, Director

16. Rafig Ismayilov –“For Civil Society” Public Union, Political Analyst, Chairman

17. Rauf Aghamirzayev –Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Transport Expert and Member

18. Aykhan Gadashov – Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Head of the Azexport portal

19. Yunis Orujev – Honored journalist

20. Fuad Karimli – The Global South NGO Platform, Secretary General

21. Jasur Madatzada - European Students' Forum Baku Public Union, Chairperson

22. Eldar Hamzali – Researcher, independent expert

23. Anar Eyyubov – UNEC Russian School of Economics, Deputy Director, PhD in History

24. Murad Muradov – Topchubashov Center, Co-founder

25. Amin Mammadov – Public Association of Water Management, Specialists

26. Elman Yusifov –“Ekostil-Azerbaijan” Nature Protection Public Union

27. Orkhan Babayev – Center for Studies of the South Caucasus, Staff Member

28. Elbrus Musayev – AnewZ, Camera Operator