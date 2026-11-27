MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial order forms part of a previously announced commercial framework from January 2025 with a potential of up to $2.1 million; follows successful completion of end-customer validation, for autonomous drones' application.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems and AI autonomous stacks, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd., has received a conditional and non-binding order from an Indian drone manufacturing company for thermal ScaleCam 3D perception systems. The order is valued at approximately $1.3 million and the systems are intended for integration into autonomous drones for the Indian defense forces.

The order is part of the commercial cooperation framework announced by the Company in January 2025 with a prominent Indian drone manufacturer that is a supplier of the Indian Ministry of Defense. That framework carried previously disclosed commercial potential of up to $2.1 million. The current order follows the successful completion of the validation of Foresight's thermal ScaleCam 3D perception solution under the agreement.

The order is conditional and remains subject to certain conditions including the successful completion of trials with the Indian Navy, completion of the relevant procurement and commercial negotiation process, and receipt of all required governmental, export-control, and regulatory approvals, where applicable.

Foresight's 3D perception solution, which uses stereoscopic long-wave infrared technology and integrates internal measurement unit sensors, is designed to maintain robust autonomous drone performances in challenging GPS-denied environments such as dense smoke, poor lighting and high temperatures, enabling the detection of fire source and all object detection while providing real-time information on the drone's spatial positioning. These capabilities make the solution particularly well-suited for defense unmanned ariel vehicle applications.

“The receipt of this conditional order is an important step forward in our collaboration with our Indian partner and validates the successful completion of the development phase,” said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd.“We look forward to progressing through the remaining trials and procurement stages.”

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems, AI autonomous stack, and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Intelligent Systems Ltd. (formerly known as Foresight Automotive Ltd.), Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Intelligent Systems, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects,"“hopes,” "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its non-binding conditional order from an Indian defense company, the potential for meeting the conditions needed to fulfil the order, the value of the order, and the potential performance and uses of its technologies. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the content of third party websites.

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MS-IR LLC

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