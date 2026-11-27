FAIR LAWN, N.J., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the holding company for Columbia Bank (“Bank”), today announced that Thomas Splaine, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, has notified the Company and the Bank of his intent to resign from the Company and the Bank effective December 18, 2026 for personal reasons. Mr. Splaine's resignation of employment did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's financial statements, operations, policies, or practices.

In connection with Mr. Splaine's departure, Dennis E. Gibney, First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of the Company and the Bank, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer effective December 18, 2026. Mr. Gibney previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank from 2014 through January 28, 2026. He will continue in his other positions at the Company and the Bank while he serves as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has engaged an executive search firm and commenced a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as Columbia Bank's parent holding company. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates more than 100 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area, including select counties in New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island New York.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“will,”“would,”“expects,”“projects,”“may,”“could,”“developments,”“strategic,”“launching,”“opportunities,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company's portfolio; the success of the balance sheet repositioning transactions we implemented during the third quarter of 2026; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements will become impaired; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; and the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses.

In addition, with respect to the Company's recently completed acquisition of Northfield Bancorp, Inc., such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (i) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which the combined company operates; (ii) the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; and (iii) the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available at the SEC's website, Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Columbia Financial, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(833) 550-0717