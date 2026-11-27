Media Mister Launches New SMM Panel

The new dashboard brings ordering, delivery tracking, and wallet rewards together for 989+ services across 55+ platforms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Media Mister today announced the launch of its social media marketing (SMM) panel. The dashboard gives creators, businesses, agencies, and resellers a single account to purchase services, track deliveries, manage recurring orders, and earn rewards on qualifying wallet deposits.

One Dashboard for Social Media Orders

The panel offers services such as followers, likes, views, and subscribers across platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, X, Telegram, and Twitch. Customers can search the catalog by platform, service ID, or description and compare package options, pricing, and delivery estimates before ordering. Country targeting and customization are available for select services.

Customers pay from a funded wallet and can use the dashboard to review transaction history, download invoices, manage subscriptions, and open support tickets linked to specific orders or wallet transactions. Approved affiliates can also track referrals and commissions. The panel is available in seven languages and works on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Membership Rewards on Qualifying Deposits

Qualifying wallet deposits earn instant bonus credit and reward points. Funding bonuses are based on a customer's total deposits over time and vary across six membership tiers.

Basic - 5%

Bronze - 6%

Silver - 7.5%

Gold - 10%

Diamond - 12.5%

Platinum - 15%

Customers can redeem points for wallet credit at a rate of $1 per 100 points. Both points and membership levels remain valid indefinitely.

AI Assistant Integration and Developer API

Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), customers can connect compatible AI assistants to their panel accounts and use natural-language instructions to browse services, check wallet balances, place orders, and look up the status of up to 100 orders at once. Setup guides are available for tools including Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, and Windsurf.

The developer API lets agencies, businesses, and resellers integrate ordering and delivery tracking into their own software. It also supports refill and cancellation requests for eligible orders. The developer documentation includes examples in Python, JavaScript, PHP, and URL. The Media Mister SMM

Panel is available now. Customers can learn more and create an account at

About Media Mister

Media Mister is an established social media engagement service provider founded in 2012, dedicated to helping individuals, influencers, and businesses strengthen their online presence. Specializing in authentic engagement solutions, Media Mister offers services across 50+ social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter), Spotify, and more.

Learn more at



John Rampton

Media Mister

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Media Mister Launches SMM Panel With AI Integration, API Automation, and Membership Rewards News Provided By Oasis Technology Solutions FZ-LLC November 27, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



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