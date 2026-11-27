MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Powder Springs-based, Master Plumber-led company continues serving homeowners and businesses throughout Metro Atlanta

- Justin Davis of Davis & Sons Plumbing

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Davis & Sons Plumbing, a licensed and insured, family-owned plumbing company headquartered in Powder Springs, Georgia, is marking 27 years of plumbing service across Metro Atlanta. The milestone reflects its growth from a family operation started in a Cobb County home into a Certified THE HOME DEPOT® Vendor serving communities including Marietta, Kennesaw, Acworth, Austell, Mableton, Smyrna, Dallas, Douglasville, Canton, and Woodstock.

The company was founded by family members Robbie, Kenny, and Justin Davis together with their mother, Sara Davis, who served as the company's first bookkeeper. Davis & Sons Plumbing operated in Cartersville and Austell before establishing its current Powder Springs facility, and it remains family-owned and operated today under the direction of a licensed Master Plumber.

“27 years later, it is still our name on the door, and that is exactly how we run every job,” said Justin Davis of Davis & Sons Plumbing.

“We are not accountants who own a plumbing company. We are plumbers who own a plumbing company, and this anniversary belongs to the customers and technicians who built it with us.”

Company Background and Recognition

During its growth, Davis & Sons Plumbing expanded from work on shopping centers, high-rise buildings, and more than 190 Atlanta-area apartment communities into a broader residential and commercial plumbing operation.

The company has also invested in specialized sewer inspection and hydro-jetting equipment, and it continues to operate under the oversight of a licensed Master Plumber, supported by a licensed, bonded, and background-checked team.

Davis & Sons Plumbing is a Certified THE HOME DEPOT® Vendor and a recipient of THE HOME DEPOT® Voice of the Customer Award for service satisfaction. The company has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and BBB accreditation since 2005.

Customer Protections and Services

As the company enters its next chapter, Davis & Sons Plumbing continues to expand its customer protections, including its 100% Service & Price Match Guarantee, under which the company will match or beat a comparable written estimate from a licensed and insured plumbing provider when it is submitted and approved before work begins. The company also provides written labor warranties, manufacturer warranty coverage on applicable equipment, and virtual plumbing quotes.

Core services include plumbing repair, plumbing installation, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heater service, drain cleaning, leak detection, sewer inspections, water conservation solutions, and emergency plumbing. Homeowners can request a guaranteed quote in as little as 15 minutes by phone, photo, or video call.

Continued Community Investment

Davis & Sons Plumbing supports Calvary Christian Children's Home in memory of Sara Davis, along with the Atlanta Food Bank, local youth sports, and community events. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand in size and service area while maintaining the same customer service standards that have defined the family-owned business throughout its history.

More information is available at .

About Davis & Sons Plumbing

Davis & Sons Plumbing is a family-owned, licensed, and insured plumbing company based in Powder Springs, Georgia, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Metro Atlanta, including Acworth, Austell, Canton, Dallas, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna, and Woodstock.

Owned and operated by a Master Plumber and recognized as a Certified THE HOME DEPOT® Vendor with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company delivers repair, installation, and emergency plumbing services backed by transparent pricing, labor and manufacturer warranty coverage, and a 100% Service & Price Match Guarantee.

Justin Davis

Davis & Sons Plumbing

+1 770-943-8170

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Davis & Sons Plumbing Marks 27 Years of Family-Owned Service in Metro Atlanta News Provided By Hughes Media November 27, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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