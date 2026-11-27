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Las Ventas

The new resource outlines the confirmed bullfighting dates in Madrid 2027, including the upcoming San Isidro Fair, alongside seating and pricing details.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madrid Bullfighting has published its comprehensive 2027 season calendar and attendance guide following the announcement of the initial official schedule by the Community of Madrid. The resource details the first 36 confirmed events at the historic Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, providing international visitors and enthusiasts with verified dates, seating classifications, and planning information for the upcoming season.The 2027 bullfighting season in Madrid is scheduled to open on March 21, coinciding with Palm Sunday, and currently includes confirmed dates through mid-August. Additional dates for late summer, the Autumn Fair in late September and early October, and the traditional October 12 event are expected to be announced by regional authorities in the coming months.The centerpiece of the calendar is the San Isidro Fair (Feria de San Isidro), running from May 11 to June 6, 2027, with rest days scheduled on May 17 and May 24. Recognized globally as the most prestigious annual cycle in bullfighting, the fair features more than 20 consecutive afternoon events (corridas) showcasing leading matadors and renowned breeding ranches (ganaderías).To assist first-time spectators and international travelers unfamiliar with Spanish bullring protocols, the newly released guide breaks down the spatial layout of Las Ventas, which has operated since 1931. It explains the practical differences between sun (Sol) and shade (Sombra) seating sections, as well as tier elevations ranging from front-row seats (Barrera) to upper balconies (Andanadas), alongside standard ticket price ranges for regular Sunday events and high-demand San Isidro dates."International visitors planning a trip to Madrid often find it challenging to navigate official schedules, understand the traditional structure of a corrida, or distinguish between sun and shade seating before arriving at the arena," said at Madrid Bullfighting. "This 2027 guide centralizes the confirmed Community of Madrid calendar and explains the cultural context so attendees know exactly what to expect."The guide also addresses practical considerations for travelers, including seasonal weather conditions in Madrid during late spring, advance booking timelines for high-demand shade sections, and the cultural and legal status of bullfighting as a protected heritage tradition in Spain.It is very important to point out that the madrid bullfighting 2027 calendar is subject to small adjustments announced by the Community of Madrid. Weather-related cancellations are rare but possible; in such cases, tickets are typically rescheduled or refunded. If you're attending for the first time, bullfighting is an intense spectacle that includes the ritual death of the bull - this is a protected cultural tradition in Spain but subject to ethical debate.The complete schedule and zone breakdown are available at: /madrid-bullfighting-2027-calendar-official-dates/

Jesús Pérez Serna

Jesús Pérez Serna

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Madrid Bullfighting Publishes Official 2027 Las Ventas Season Calendar and Visitor Guide News Provided By Jesús Pérez Serna November 27, 2026, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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