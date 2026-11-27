MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 27 (IANS) He had left home with dreams of earning a living abroad, building a better future for his wife and two young children, and easing the burden on his family.

However, what began as a journey in search of employment has turned into a desperate struggle for survival for Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, a resident of Jalandhar district, who is now stranded in Ukraine after allegedly being beaten up and forcibly recruited into the Russian army.

For his family, the wait for his return has become a nightmare. His children are longing to see their father again, while his wife and four sisters live with the constant fear of what may happen to him next.

Gurpreet had travelled to Russia in August 2026, hoping to find work as a driver.

According to his sister, Jaswinder Kaur, soon after reaching Russia, his old passport and other documents were allegedly taken away, and a new Russian passport was issued to him. His mobile phone was also confiscated, leaving him completely cut off from his family.

For weeks, his family had no idea where he was or whether he was safe. The uncertainty and silence left them deeply worried, with every passing day bringing fresh anxiety. Their fears grew when Gurpreet managed to contact them on October 11.

During the brief conversation, he reportedly told them that he had been brutally beaten up and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army. He spoke of the terrifying circumstances he was facing and expressed fears for his life.

Desperate to escape, Gurpreet told his family that he would try to flee by any means, even if it meant risking his life.

According to his family, he eventually managed to escape from an area under Russian army control and make his way into Ukraine. But the escape did not bring relief. Contact with him was lost once again, leaving his loved ones anxiously waiting for another message. The family later came across a video of Gurpreet on social media, in which he recounted his ordeal during a podcast with a YouTuber.

In the video, he described how he wandered through forests for three to four days without food or water while trying to escape. His journey to Ukraine, he said, was marked by extreme hardship, fear and uncertainty.

While Gurpreet struggles to survive far from home, his family is fighting a different battle -- one against helplessness, anxiety and the uncertainty of not knowing when they will see him again.

His wife, two young children and four sisters are now desperately hoping that someone will come forward to help bring him home safely.

Seeking intervention, the family recently met Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and appealed for assistance in securing Gurpreet's return to India.

Responding to their plea, Seechewal wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to intervene urgently and take all possible steps to ensure the young man's safe return.

Expressing concern over Gurpreet's plight, Seechewal said it was deeply unfortunate that Punjabi youth, who travel overseas with dreams of employment and a better life, are being pushed into the horrors of war.

He also cautioned young people against falling prey to fraudulent travel agents and recruitment companies promising lucrative jobs abroad.

He urged them to carefully verify agents, companies and employment offers before making decisions that could put their lives at risk.

For Gurpreet's family, however, the warnings and appeals are secondary to one desperate hope: that the man who left home dreaming of a better future will return alive to the people who have been waiting for him every single day.