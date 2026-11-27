MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) A young woman from Kerala was allegedly stabbed to death by her lover following a quarrel at a lodge in Bengaluru's Cottonpet locality on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gokul, has been arrested by the police and is being questioned.

The incident took place at Regency Inn lodge in Cottonpet, which falls under the Cottonpet police station limits in Bengaluru's Central Business District.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga, a native of Kerala.

According to preliminary investigations, Ganga and Gokul had checked into a room at the lodge on Thursday (November 26). The two knew each other and had studied nursing together for four years at Harsha College in Nelamangala. Ganga was junior to Gokul at the college.

Both had come to Bengaluru in search of employment after completing their nursing course. Gokul had accompanied Ganga to the city to look for job opportunities.

Police suspect that a quarrel broke out between the two on Friday morning over Ganga's alleged relationship with another man. During the argument, Gokul allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her multiple times, including on the lower left side of her abdomen.

She suffered severe blood loss and was shifted to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Blood was found splattered on the cot inside the lodge room and along the staircase, indicating the severity of the attack.

Gandhinagar DCP K. Lakshmi Ganesh said the Cottonpet police received a complaint regarding the incident at around 11 am on Friday.

He said that in the limits of Cottonpet police station, at about 11 am, they received a complaint.“The Police Inspector visited the spot, Regency Inn Lodge. A young man and a woman had taken a room yesterday, and today the boy and girl quarrelled,” he added.

He remarked that the accused had stabbed the girl on her lower left side abdomen with a knife, and due to blood loss, the young woman was declared dead at Victoria Hospital.

“Both are known to each other. They were studying nursing at Harsha College in Nelamangala and had completed their course. Ganga is a junior to the accused in the college,” he said.

He also added that the young woman had come to Bengaluru to search for a job.

“The accused had accompanied the young woman and brought her here to search for a job. In the morning, they quarrelled, and the accused stabbed her to death,” he said.

The Cottonpet police have registered a case and arrested Gokul. The accused is currently being questioned, and further investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances leading to the murder.