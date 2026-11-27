MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) Senior religious leader and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, could not deliver the Friday sermon as he alleged house arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities in Srinagar district.

Taking to his official X account, Mirwaiz Umar said, "In keeping with the "tradition" of putting me under house arrest on Fridays, ahead of visiting Jama Masjid for sermon and prayers, I have again been put under house arrest today."

He added that he had anticipated his house arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir government, as he had raised people's grave concerns over the disaster waiting to happen in the eco fragile region of Sheshnag after the visuals of it went viral on the social media, and later the recitation of Vande Mataram at a religious event of Wakf board, he said, that he would be punished this Friday by being put under house arrest.

"It has become a precedent that every time I raise people's issues and concerns, that Friday I am not allowed to go to Jama Masjid!"

"It would do the ruling regime much better if instead of applying pressure on me, it understands the sensitivity and impact these issues have on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose welfare it claims to hold dear, and desists from imposing things that cause people hurt and concern," Mirwaiz Umar added.

In another X post, the chief cleric said all of us have a collective responsibility to save our environment and heritage.

He was referring to the widespread criticism over the presence of a wrath moving machine in Sheshnag area en route to the Amarnath Cave shrine in Anantnang district.

Mirwaiz Umar said, "We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places. Why is our Chief Minister @omarabdullah, mute? As people's elected representative it is his duty to speak up and do the needful to ensure this plunder is stopped!"

"I have signed this petition and urge all those who want to save Kashmiri's fragile ecology do so."

"Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes - Sign the Petition!"