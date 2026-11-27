MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) RJD MP Surendra Yadav on Friday clarified his remarks on delimitation after his initial statement appeared to suggest support for the Centre's proposed legislation, saying he was referring to delimitation for Panchayat elections and not the Lok Sabha.

Yadav had initially described delimitation as necessary for the country's development.

However, after the remarks triggered political discussion, he said his comments had been made in the context of demands raised by village heads who had visited his residence earlier in the day.

"Several mukhiyas came to my house and demanded delimitation before the Panchayat elections. I was speaking about Panchayat elections. If something else was inferred or reported incorrectly by the media, I apologise. I stand by my party's position and will follow the directions of our national working president and leader Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

The RJD MP asserted that he had no intention of supporting the proposed delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha and would abide by the decision of the party leadership.

Commenting on the Women's Reservation Bill and the incident in which the legislation was torn up in the Lok Sabha, Yadav termed the bill flawed.

He argued that legislation on women's reservation should contain clear provisions for implementing the quota rather than being passed without ensuring its actual implementation.

Launching an attack on the BJP, he alleged that a small section of people was controlling the country despite having a limited share of the total votes.

He also accused the ruling party of benefiting from what he described as electoral irregularities.

Questioning the BJP's contribution to the freedom struggle, Yadav asked whether the families of those currently holding ministerial and political positions had participated in the country's independence movement.

He also made a political prediction, claiming that the BJP would be finished by 2029.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the Constitution Amendment Bill concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

Under the proposed framework, the strength of the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies could increase by up to 50 per cent.

The government is preparing to introduce the legislation during the special session of Parliament.

The proposal has triggered differences among opposition parties, with the Congress criticising it, while the Samajwadi Party has opposed it. The DMK and BRS have indicated conditional support.

The government is seeking a broader political consensus to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment bill.