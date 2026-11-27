MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the market regulator is aiming to reduce the onboarding time for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from several months to as little as five business days through digital workflows and greater system integration, as part of efforts to make India's capital markets more efficient and globally competitive.

Speaking at the 17th Capital Markets Conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Pandey said SEBI has also proposed doing away with the additional disclosure framework for FPIs, a move aimed at bringing India's regulatory regime closer to international standards.

He said the regulator has been working over the past few months to ease compliance requirements for foreign investors.

Under the SWAGAT-FI (Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors) initiative, about 740 FPIs have already registered, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of total FPI assets under custody.

The initiative offers trusted and low-risk FPIs a single-window mechanism, simplified compliance requirements and longer KYC review cycles.

Pandey said SEBI is also undertaking a comprehensive review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework to eliminate duplicative disclosures made to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The regulator plans to introduce a system under which companies would face a single penalty instead of multiple stock exchange fines for the same compliance lapse.

The market watchdog is simultaneously reviewing the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) framework that governs public issues, including IPOs, FPOs, preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements.

The review will also cover regulations relating to SME IPOs and the Innovators Growth Platform.

For stock brokers, SEBI is examining a graded compliance framework that would align regulatory requirements with the scale of operations, client exposure and technological dependence of individual brokerages.

It is also working towards harmonising the regulatory frameworks governing investment advisers and mutual fund distributors.

On the technology front, Pandey said the regulator is exploring the development of a domestically governed artificial intelligence model for the securities market to provide smaller regulated entities access to secure and affordable AI solutions. SEBI is also preparing guidelines on the responsible use of AI and proposing an AI sandbox that would allow innovators to test applications in a controlled environment.