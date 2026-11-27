25 November 2026 – 10 January 2027 across four Line Investments malls. Festive celebrations and family entertainment marking Eid Al Etihad and the winter season of joy. Spend AED 200 and enter the draw for a chance to win a GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Tahoe LS – BH Edition.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall division of LuLu International Holdings, is pleased to announce the launch of Winter Bonanza, a campaign bringing a season of joy and surprises to Al Wahda Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall and Forsan Central Mall. Running from 25 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, the campaign combines festive celebrations with the chance for shoppers to win one of two brand-new SUVs. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The campaign celebrates the highlights of the UAE's winter season, from the 55th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December to Festive season and New Year, with festive decorations and family activities, making it a welcoming space to shop, dine and spend time together.

Alongside the celebrations, Winter Bonanza turns everyday shopping into a chance to win. Every AED 200 spent at participating outlets earns one digital raffle entry, whether shoppers are picking up festive gifts, new outfits or their weekly groceries. To enter, shoppers simply have to present their receipts at the mall's customer service desk.

Two winners, selected through a random digital draw, will receive a Chevrolet Tahoe LS – BH Edition or a GMC Canyon. Line Investments & Property will contact the winners directly.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property SP L.L.C., commented:“Winter in the UAE brings families and communities together for Eid Al Etihad, the festive holidays and the New Year. With Winter Bonanza, we want to add joy and a few surprises to the season and thank the shoppers who make our malls part of their celebrations.”

Praveen C Y, General Manager of Line Investments SP L.L.C., added:“Winter Bonanza is a joyful way to close the year with our shoppers. We always look forward to reward our loyal customers, and this season we invite them to celebrate with us.”

Winter Bonanza continues Line Investments & Property's series of seasonal campaigns, which reward shoppers throughout the year.

Shoppers are invited to celebrate the season at Al Wahda Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Mushrif Mall and Forsan Central Mall. Full terms and conditions are available at each mall's customer service desk and on the Line Investments & Property website.

About Line Investments & Property L.L.C.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C., the shopping mall development and management arm of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu International Holdings Ltd, manages a portfolio of more than 19 shopping and lifestyle destinations spanning over 7 million square feet of retail space across the UAE. Bringing together over 1,000 retailers and 2,000 brands, the company offers integrated expertise across development, asset management, leasing, marketing and mall operations, creating high-performing, experience-led destinations that respond to the evolving needs of shoppers, retailers and communities.