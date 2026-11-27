New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the minimum daily maintenance requirement of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for scheduled banks from 99 per cent to 90 per cent, effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026. "On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99 per cent of the requirement to 90 per cent effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026," the RBI stated.

This move reversed a previous adjustment made by the central bank just over a month ago. Earlier in October, the RBI increased the minimum daily CRR maintenance requirement for scheduled banks from 90 per cent to 99 per cent, which took effect from October 16, 2026. Under the revised directive, scheduled banks maintained at least 90 per cent of their prescribed CRR on each individual day during the reporting fortnight, down from the previous 99 per cent floor.

The central bank clarified that while the daily minimum threshold dropped, banks still ensured that the average CRR maintained over the entire reporting fortnight did not fall below the prescribed level. Under the revised requirement, scheduled banks can maintain at least 90 per cent of their prescribed CRR on each day during the reporting fortnight, compared with the earlier minimum of 99 per cent.

CRR represented the specific portion of net demand and time liabilities, or bank deposits, that lenders kept in the form of cash reserves with the RBI. For instance, if the CRR stood at 4.5 per cent, banks placed Rs 4.50 with the RBI for every Rs 100 of deposits, while they utilized the remaining Rs 95.50 for various banking and lending operations. The daily maintenance requirement determined the minimum proportion of this prescribed reserve that lenders held on individual days, even though the RBI assessed overall compliance based on the average balance held across the reporting fortnight.

The RBI's latest decision changes the minimum daily maintenance threshold while retaining the requirement that the average CRR maintained over the reporting fortnight must not fall below the prescribed level. Generally, an upward revision in the CRR required lenders to park more funds with the central bank, which left them with less capital for lending, tightened system liquidity, raised funding costs, and impacted credit availability. However, this adjustment specifically altered the daily maintenance threshold rather than changing the overarching prescribed CRR rate itself. (ANI)