New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India's export growth is expected to accelerate in the final months of the current financial year, particularly in February and March, driven by strong demand across key markets, said ASSOCHAM Chief Economist SP Sharma. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sharma said India's exports have maintained strong momentum during the current financial year, registering over 16 per cent growth to reach around USD 569 billion during the April-October period.

“We've achieved over 16% growth in our exports so far. If this trend continues, we'll definitely cross the USD 1 trillion mark this year. Exports usually pick up a lot in the last few months, like February and March,” he said.

Sharma expressed confidence that the country's export growth trajectory would remain intact, building on successive record highs achieved since 2021-22.“Our key markets, like the US, China, Japan, Italy, and other European countries, are progressing rapidly,” he said, adding,“Our growth is very strong with these countries. Going forward, we believe our export trajectory will remain intact as we reach new highs every year, starting from 2021-22.”

Sharma further highlighted that India recorded its highest-ever exports of USD 863 billion in 2025-26, stressing, the free trade agreements (FTAs) signed by India over the past few years would deliver significant benefits in the coming years, supporting the country's export growth.

“We've signed many Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Over the last five or six years, we've signed several agreements, from Mauritius all the way to New Zealand, as well as with Oman, the UAE, Australia, and the UK. We'll see a lot of benefits from these in the coming years,” he added.

Emphasising the role of exports in India's long-term economic development, Sharma said sustained export growth would remain one of the key pillars in achieving the country's vision of becoming a developed nation.“We are confident in our goals, our ease of doing business, and the many reforms the government has introduced over the years. Especially recently, during the West Asia crisis, the government announced significant support for MSME exporters. These reforms will continue, and our exports will keep moving forward at a fast pace,” the economist added further. (ANI)