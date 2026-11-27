Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will further strengthen credit infrastructure and remove bottlenecks in access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them scale up, expand exports and compete globally, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. While addressing the SME Finance and Investment Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra stressed that while India has created significant growth opportunities for small businesses, their ability to capitalise on these opportunities depends critically on access to timely and adequate finance.

"For our part, the Reserve Bank will keep strengthening the infrastructure for MSME credit, keep removing the frictions that slow it down, and keep listening to the sector as it grows," the Governor said. The Governor noted that bank credit to MSMEs grew by 27 per cent year-on-year in September 2026, significantly higher than the overall bank credit growth of 19.4 per cent. Over the five-year period between September 2021 and September 2026, bank credit outstanding to the MSME sector increased from Rs 17.97 lakh crore to Rs 42.89 lakh crore, registering a compound annual growth rate of about 19 per cent.

"The credit gap has certainly not disappeared, but it has narrowed considerably, and quickly. Our attention must now turn especially to first-time borrowers, micro enterprises, women-led businesses and units in smaller towns and rural areas," Malhotra said.

Highlighting the role of digital infrastructure in improving access to finance, the Governor said the Account Aggregator framework facilitated loans worth about Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY2025-26. He also expressed confidence that the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, would simplify access to credit by reducing documentation requirements and enabling faster assessment of borrowers. "UPI changed the way Indians make payments; we expect ULI to bring a similar change to the way Indians obtain credit," he said.

Malhotra also highlighted the measures taken by the central bank to ease financing constraints, including doubling the collateral-free lending limit for micro and small enterprises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, effective April 1, 2026, marking the first revision since 2010. Emphasising the need for Indian small businesses to expand their operations, the Governor noted that micro enterprises constitute about 99 per cent of all MSMEs in India. However, by one estimate cited by him, only about 10 per cent of India's large companies in 2022 had been MSMEs at any point after 2000, compared with 44 per cent in Australia, 42 per cent in Israel and 31 per cent in Indonesia. "Too many of our firms are born small and stay small. Being small should not mean thinking small," he said.

Malhotra also urged banks to look beyond regulatory lending targets, develop sector-specific expertise, expedite credit decisions and engage early with viable enterprises facing financial stress. "The objective is not indiscriminate lending. It is timely, informed and responsible lending to viable enterprises," the Governor said. (ANI)