Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahmedabad is gearing up for the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) on Sunday, 29 November, with 32,000+ runners expected to participate. Organised by Adani Sportsline, the milestone edition will bring together runners from across the country under its enduring theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces.

At a technical press briefing on Friday, the organisers, Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police and Health Department outlined race-day arrangements covering security, route management, traffic diversions and medical support, according to a press release from AAM. The briefing was attended by Chirag Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad; Harshad Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Ahmedabad City; Lakshmi Sundar, Medical Officer; David Cundy, Race Director; Ingit Anand, Event Director; Rahul Sharma, Marathon Route Curator; and Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

Over the past decade, the marathon has become a prominent fixture on Ahmedabad's sporting calendar, attracting participants from across India and overseas. This year's edition will feature four categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. A significant milestone this year is the marathon's inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar, making performances eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings.

Ahmedabad Police will deploy more than 500 personnel along the route and at key locations to manage security and crowds. Traffic Police have planned diversions and public advisories to facilitate commuter movement, while medical teams, emergency personnel and ambulances will be stationed at strategic points along the course. The organisers of the marathon, with the support of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), have introduced special transportation support for runners through Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS). 12 special AC buses will be deployed across six routes, with two buses assigned to each route. The services will operate between 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on November 29, covering key locations across Ahmedabad, including Shela, South Bopal, Shilaj, Shantigram, Chandkheda, Vadaj, Thaltej, Naranpura, Ambawadi and Paldi, among other areas.

Chirag Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad, said, "Ensuring the safety of runners, spectators and citizens remains our priority. We have made arrangements for adequate police deployment, crowd management and emergency response. Our teams will work closely with the organisers to ensure the event is conducted safely and smoothly. We are ready; Ahmedabad is ready for the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon.

Dr Lakshmi Sundar, Medical Officer, said, "There is great enthusiasm among runners when they run a marathon, but the medical aspect is also critical in such a large-scale event. Trained medical personnel, medical booths and ambulances will be positioned at strategic locations of the entire route. Our teams will remain on standby throughout the event to provide timely assistance and respond to emergencies."

David Cundy, Race Director, Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, said, "Reaching the 10th edition is an important milestone. We have consistently worked to strengthen race operations, course management and the participant experience. Inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar is a significant recognition of this progress and encourages us to raise our standards further."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Completing 10 editions is a proud moment for us. #Run4OurSoldiers remains at the heart of the marathon, giving runners an opportunity to honour the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. We are grateful to the police, civic authorities, medical teams, armed forces, volunteers and citizens for their continued support. We are also thankful to AMC and AMTS for their assistance. These special AC bus services are a valuable step towards ensuring a smoother race-day experience for participants.”

The organisers have urged participants and citizens to follow official event updates and traffic advisories ahead of race day. (ANI)