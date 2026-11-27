Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday refuted certain media reports suggesting that the market regulator has proposed a change in the maximum age limit of managing directors (MDs) of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories, clarifying that the existing age limit of 65 years remains unchanged under its proposals. In a press release, the regulator said certain media reports and articles had misinterpreted aspects of its consultation paper titled "Strengthening the Governance of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)", issued on November 20, 2026. "It is further clarified that the instant consultation paper does not propose any change in the maximum age limit of 65 years applicable to the MDs of MIIs," SEBI said. The regulator added that the same had also been clearly stated in its social media post on the consultation paper.

SEBI explained that its consultation papers include proposals only for provisions where changes are intended, while those intended to remain unchanged are not included. "The proposals relating to MDs in the consultation paper concern only to their term and tenure in a single MII and across MIIs," SEBI said. Under the existing framework, an MD can serve for a maximum of 10 years at a single MII, with no cumulative tenure limit across different MIIs, subject to the maximum age limit of 65 years. In its November 20 consultation paper, SEBI proposed reducing the maximum tenure of an MD at a single MII from 10 years to eight years, while introducing a cumulative tenure cap of 12 years across MIIs. It also proposed limiting each individual term to five years. For incumbent MDs, SEBI has proposed a higher cumulative tenure limit of 15 years to ensure a smooth transition. The proposed restrictions are aimed at preventing the concentration of decision-making powers, strengthening institutional oversight and ensuring periodic leadership changes.

Separately, SEBI has proposed reducing the maximum age limit for Public Interest Directors (PIDs) from 75 years to 70 years. The regulator also reiterated that PIDs, MDs and Executive Directors (EDs) holding office when the proposed amendments come into effect would be allowed to complete their ongoing terms. "The consultation paper has been issued for public comments, and any decision on the proposals will be taken only after the public consultation," SEBI said. The regulator has invited comments and suggestions from the public and stakeholders until December 11, 2026, and urged media organisations to refer to the original consultation paper available on its website while reporting on the proposals. (ANI)