In what was a display of humanity and quick community spirit, passersby in Thiruvananthapuram reloaded crates of pineapples after a Tamil Nadu-registered goods vehicle met with an accident on Thursday, November 26, in Pallichal.

In a video that went viral on social media, the goods vehicle was seen overturned on the roadside, with crates of pineapples scattered across the area. The locals of Pallichal immediately stepped in, set the vehicle upright, and collected the scattered pineapples before reloading them into the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting a consignment of pineapples to Tamil Nadu when it overturned in Pallichal, Thiruvananthapuram, prompting the locals to rush to the scene and help the driver gather the scattered pineapples from the roadside and reload the crates so his consignment could be saved.

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How Did Locals and Passersby Respond After the Pallichal Crash?

The vehicle, bearing the registration number TN 75 AV 5853, was a Tamil Nadu-registered goods carrier transporting pineapples when it overturned in Pallichal. TN 75 is the Regional Transport Office (RTO) registration code for Kanniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, indicating the vehicle's registration location.

According to reports, the vehicle was carrying a consignment of pineapples bound for Tamil Nadu when it overturned in Pallichal. The vehicle apparently lost its balance when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn, causing the goods vehicle to overturn and scatter the pineapple crates along the roadside.

As soon as the locals and passersby saw the overturned vehicle and scattered pineapples, they rushed to help the driver, gathered the fruit from the roadside, and reloaded the crates into the goods vehicle.

A Tamil Nadu transport vehicle carrying pineapples met with an accident in Kerala, and this is what happened afterwards.

Now imagine the scenes if the same incident had happened in a North Indian state. Sini (@SiniiMayo) November 26, 2026

After reloading the pineapples onto the vehicle, the locals helped the driver salvage his consignment and continue his journey to Tamil Nadu. The vehicle, which was reportedly able to get back on the road without major cargo loss, turned a stressful roadside mishap into a feel-good story across social media.

Pallichal, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Thiruvananthapuram rural police limits, sits along key corridors connecting parts of the capital district toward Tamil Nadu, making quick local intervention vital whenever a goods carrier runs into trouble.

Kerala's Community Spirit Earns Widespread Appreciation

The viral video of Pallichal locals stepping in to help the Tamil Nadu goods vehicle driver recover his scattered pineapple consignment has drawn widespread appreciation online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users praising the residents for their compassion, quick response, and willingness to help a stranger in distress.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised the locals for displaying humanity and community spirit, with some describing their actions as an example of Kerala's civic sense and willingness to help those in need, while others expressed relief that the driver was able to recover his consignment.

Another section of users compared Kerala's response to how people might react to similar accidents in other parts of the country, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with some using the incident to highlight the state's civic sense and community spirit.

A vehicle meets with an accident in Kerala, and what follows is truly heartwarming.

Humanity, compassion and solidarity above everything else.

This is what makes Kerala special. ❤️

The Kerala Story (@Thekerala_Story) November 26, 2026

Forget the pineapples, in bihar they'd run away with the truck parts too

— Shubham (@TheAkoleGuy) November 26, 2026

this is how a high-trust society reacts.

telangana imported (and continues to import) bimarus, giving them 12.5 lakh acres of land in the process, only to become a bimaru state itself.

import malayalis, and they'll improve your literacy and civic sense within a decade.

— Uravanna (@Uravanna2) November 26, 2026

This video feels so heartwarming

A group of bypassers help put back fallen pineapples from a truck that toppled!

Most of them are using bare hands to put the thorny fruits back, no gloves also.. thankful that we are surrounded by such people still! Naturally Sudhaish (@NaturallySudha) November 27, 2026

What would have happened with these pineapples if the same accident had happened in Bihar?

— Non-Biological (@Vtxt21) November 27, 2026

We are like this, not just in the metropolitan cities. Everywhere in kerala people are like this. They are educated and they have very good civic sense. Yes we know we are not the epitome of civic sense or education. But we try, thats makes the difference.

— ഭവാനി (@bavani2minute) November 26, 2026

Just imagine if this happened in North India. What would happen? Kerala and North India are quite different

Kerala people helped a Tamil Nadu truck driver recover his truck and load all the pineapples back. TitanicJackX (@TitanicJackX) November 26, 2026

Civilized people doing civil things.

This will be outcome everywhere in the world, except where asura worshipper population lives.

— Mahaguru Shri Kritakritacharya Ji Maharaj (@Kritakritachary) November 26, 2026

A Tamil Nadu transport vehicle carrying pineapples met with an accident in Kerala, and this is what happened afterwards.

But if This happened in bihar, UP people carry pineapple with them and no one stop them Prafull Gangrade (@Prafull0407) November 27, 2026

100% literacy saar

— Bible Of Blasphemy (@rjVACHAS) November 27, 2026

Glad that driver & amp; pineapples are safe

— *ಆರ್ ಸಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು | RC Bengaluru* (@RCBengaluru) November 26, 2026

How can we explain foreigners that we are different from them while living in the same country

— r (@lovedragon197__) November 27, 2026

There need not be an accident. Have seen people loot vegetables, fruits in a railway crossing traffic stop in Uttar Pradesh.

— CreativeWolf (@CreativeWolf) November 26, 2026

South and north east is objectively better than north and dehati INDIA. Unfortunately dehatis just don't learn from them instead they just argue.

— Aadi Sharma (@AadiAadidoda) November 26, 2026

Compare this to the Dehati Biharis fighting for the food at Anant Singh's marriage

— Mukesh (@mikejava85) November 27, 2026

Love the People of #Kerala. You Guys have Set an Example of Humanity...

— Savage Garden ⚡ (@SarkarFires) November 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Tamil social media users also joined the conversation, expressing gratitude to the Pallichal residents for helping the Tamil Nadu vehicle driver recover his consignment and praising the Malayalis for their gesture of humanity.

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