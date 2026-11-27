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National oil companies and state agencies are taking a more direct role in West African gas development, holding equity in major projects and setting new licensing and local content terms. Leaders from these institutions, spanning Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea-Conakry, Morocco and Ghana, are confirmed to speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 in Dakar.

Thierno Seydou Ly, CEO of Petrosen Holding, joins the lineup as Senegal's NOC progresses the Yakaar-Teranga gas development, which aims for a final investment decision by the end of 2027. Holding an estimated 25 trillion cubic feet of gas, the offshore discovery is a cornerstone of Senegal's gas-to-power and gas-to-industry plans. Petrosen has held the project outright since Kosmos Energy's exit in April 2026 and is seeking financial and technical partners, making it a primary point of contact for investors and contractors tracking the project.

The basin's gas is also central to the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, a $25 billion, 6,900-km project that Morocco's Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) is co-developing with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company to carry gas from Nigeria, Senegal and Mauritania to markets along the West African coast and in Europe. Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States signed the intergovernmental agreement in July 2026, with Mauritania and Morocco expected to finalize it through their own signings. ONHYM Director General Amina Benkhadra joins MSGBC 2026 as the project moves toward implementation.

In Guinea-Conakry, the NOC Sonap is preparing new acreage for investors. It has set up a national petroleum cadastre and earmarked 22 blocks for a future licensing round, supported by a seismic data center built with SLB and TGS, the first of its kind in the country. The government is also weighing an LNG terminal at Kamsar port to fuel a planned gas-fired power station of up to 1,900 MW. Director General Dr. Lanciné Condé will speak at MSGBC 2026 as Sonap engages potential partners on the blocks.

Beyond the NOCs, the lineup includes institutions responsible for industry governance. Mohamed Lemine Ahmedou, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritania, chairs the country's national committee for the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). Mauritania has been an EITI member since 2007, and a 2019 decree made routine publication of extractive sector data mandatory. With the extractive sector accounting for 76% of national exports in 2023, the committee's reporting gives investors a consistent public record of the sector's revenues and production.

In Senegal, Dr. Mor Bakhoum, Technical Secretary of the National Committee for Local Content Monitoring, oversees local content compliance across oil, gas and mining. The secretariat publishes at least ten contract opportunities a week on its tendering platform, and Senegal is revising its legal framework to establish a dedicated local content regulatory authority as it works toward 50% local content by 2030. The initiative aims to give domestic suppliers a clearer route into the projects coming on stream.

Dr. Albert Longdon-Nyewan, Director of Projects at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), adds the perspective of one of West Africa's longest-established NOCs. GNPC, which celebrated 40 years in 2026, has secured extensions to three offshore petroleum agreements expected to draw $3.5 billion of investment over the coming three years. The NOC is also gearing up to drill an exploration well in the onshore Voltaian Basin. Gas brought in $952 million of the corporation's revenue in 2025, a sign of its shift toward commercializing domestic gas.

MSGBC 2026 will add a new Investment Track for government and investor engagement. The track is built around a Ministerial Leadership & Global Capital Roundtable on regulatory and financing frameworks and, for the first time at the event, a Project Development Clinic where developers, government representatives and investors work through project structuring in curated focus groups.

With Yakaar-Teranga targeting a final investment decision next year and the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline's intergovernmental framework nearing completion, MSGBC 2026 brings investors face to face with the state institutions responsible for both projects and for licensing across the region.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power and held under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar. Visit for more information or to register as a delegate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.