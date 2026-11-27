MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Behind every mission-ready force are motivated personnel and supported families. Investing in their physical, mental, social and financial well-being is not merely a welfare obligation but a strategic imperative for sustaining morale, resilience and operational effectiveness.

On 25 November 2026, the Chief of Welfare and Compensation at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Brigadier Rodha Mwasigwa, led a welfare and compensation sensitisation visit to Moi Air Base (MAB), bringing essential welfare services and information closer to military personnel.

Addressing personnel, Brigadier Mwasigwa emphasised the direct relationship between personnel welfare and mission readiness, noting that the well-being of Service Members and their families is fundamental to productivity, motivation and commitment to duty.

The engagement featured presentations from the Defence Forces Medical Insurance Scheme (DEFMIS), Defence Forces Comrades Association (DEFOCA), Defence Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (DESACCO), Wellness Centre, Health Services, Psychology Services and the Military Mortgage Programme.

Representatives outlined available welfare programmes, benefits and procedures for accessing essential services, ranging from healthcare and psychological support to financial empowerment and homeownership.

An interactive session provided personnel with an opportunity to raise concerns, seek clarification and gain a deeper understanding of the institutional support mechanisms available to them and their families.

Through such engagements, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to advance a people-centred approach to welfare, empowering personnel to navigate personal and professional challenges while remaining focused on their military responsibilities.

At the heart of a resilient, motivated and mission-ready force are personnel who feel valued, supported and empowered to serve.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.Download logo