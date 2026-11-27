Gold Prices Surge For Second Consecutive Day In Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs11,500 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs9,859.
Following the increase, the price of 10 grams of gold reached Rs334,478.
In the international bullion market, gold prices also climbed by $115 per ounce, reaching $3,676.
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