MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Council, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“They do indeed continue this practice when they fall short of their targets, so that those 'above' do not decide they are doing nothing. Russian secret services and 'law enforcement officers' then start arresting just about anyone. They plant ammunition or drugs, brand people as 'spies' or accuse them of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They bring two or three 'witnesses' to court who will confirm anything the occupiers tell them to say,” Sobolevskyi said.

According to him, such witnesses are kept under the occupiers' control for various reasons. The occupiers also continue to use provocation tactics that have been employed since the first days of the occupation. For example, an agent provocateur may start loudly and aggressively criticizing Russians in a crowded place, while the reactions of those present are monitored.

“This does not mean that Russian counterintelligence itself is performing poorly in the temporarily occupied territories. However, it too resorts to fabricating cases to meet its targets. There is no justice system or legal profession in the occupied left bank,” Sobolevskyi said.

Russian propaganda spreading conspiracy claims about CIA and Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian occupation authorities sentenced a resident of Nova Kakhovka in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to 12.5 years in prison on charges of 'high treason'.

Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation