Azerbaijan, Slovakia Discuss Energy Security And Reconstruction In Karabakh
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Ambassador of Slovakia to Azerbaijan to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy security and infrastructure development.
The Slovak diplomat announced the meeting in a post on the social media platform X.
The ambassador expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its efforts to identify practical solutions to Slovakia's energy security needs.
"We also exchanged views on infrastructure projects in the liberated territories of Karabakh, where Slovak companies are already contributing to reconstruction and development," the diplomat noted.
The ambassador also expressed readiness to further deepen practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.
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