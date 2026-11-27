MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Nov 27 (NNN) -- Seventy-two Malaysians were among more than 160 foreign nationals rescued by Indian police after busting an international cybercrime syndicate near New Delhi on Thursday.

The network was allegedly involved in human trafficking, illegal confinement, and the exploitation of foreign nationals.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar said police acted following a tip-off from a Malaysian.

“A Malaysian citizen provided information to the Delhi Police via email. Subsequently, we received another email. We contacted the Malaysian citizen and obtained further details for verification,” he told the media.

The raid freed 92 Indonesian and 72 Malaysian nationals from the premises used by the cybercrime network in Sector 136 of Noida city, an information technology and business hub adjoining Delhi.

Items and documents recovered from the call centre included 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards, 79 Malaysian passports and 95 Indonesian passports and other electronic devices, he said.

Most of those rescued were aged between 19 and 22 and had been lured to India with promises of lucrative salaries and bright career prospects.

The syndicate allegedly used fake female identities and online profiles to target prospective victims and entice them to invest money in fraudulent schemes.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national has been arrested as a key suspect in the case.

Two local members of the network, identified by police as Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, remain at large.

--NNN