MENAFN - Asia Times) After nearly three months of trial, earlier this week the jury in the US criminal case against Huawei in the Eastern District of New York federal court, the jury found the company guilty of violating US sanctions involving Iran, lying to banks, money laundering, and stealing trade secrets from American companies.

However, under the prosecution's framing of the case, these counts principally served as the predicate offenses, or statutorily required foundation pieces, for the much more explosive charges that Huawei had committed violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO.

By bringing RICO charges against the company, the prosecution sought to tie all of the underlying individual charges together in an effort to paint Huawei as a wholly corrupt criminal organization so as to attribute the company's meteoric rise as a global tech giant to a consistent pattern of criminal activity approved at the highest levels of Huawei management.

Although there are questions about the sufficiency of the evidence on some of these individual supporting elements, the jury did return guilty verdicts on these counts. However, at the same time, the jury clearly repudiated the government's attempt to connect the unrelated dots to conclude that these were all part of an overarching conspiracy.

Notwithstanding the not guilty verdict on the RICO counts, in its statement on the verdicts the US Department of Justice has continued to try to malign the company in the court of public opinion, repeatedly characterizing Huawei as having engaged in a“decades-long pattern” as part of“an egregious campaign to expand their international enterprise” by means of criminal conduct.

In comments outside the courthouse following the verdict, Huawei's lead defense attorney Brian Heberlig of Steptoe LLP expressed mixed emotions about the mixed verdict, but noted that“the single lead charge that was brought by the United States government against Huawei was the RICO charge that alleged that the company was corrupt from top to bottom, that it had a corporate culture and policy of cheating, stealing and lying. And the jury found the company not guilty on that charge. It was a profound rejection of the United States narrative” about Huawei.

Heberlig added that the RICO count, as well as the obstruction of justice charge, on which the jury also returned a verdict of not guilty, were the only other charges in the indictment that required a corrupt criminal intent. He called these not guilty verdicts“a vindication of the company and its good faith and compliance culture.”

Prosecutors claimed that a culture of thievery prevailed at Huawei that went all the way to the top, but they presented evidence of only five specific charges of trade secret theft, separated in time by as much as two decades, across separate countries, by separate individuals who did not know each other.

These charges played to the common narrative in the US that Chinese technology can only advance through illicit copying and theft of intellectual property developed by Western tech companies.

Statistics tell a different story. In an analysis of the most active litigants in the unified patent court, a supernational patent court in the EU, Huawei was ranked fourth, but was more frequently the claimant, not the respondent, and was sued fewer times than Panasonic, for example.